DukesofJMU - Dukes Have One COVID-19 Case Upon Initial Testing

Nearly 99 percent of James Madison football players and coaches don’t have the coronavirus. According to Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner, of the 97 athletes and staff members tested only one was positive for COVID-19. That person is asymptomatic, Warner said Monday. Three others in addition to the asymptomatic person are being quarantined due to the exposure to the one positive test. JMU will hold workouts today, minus the four members of the team exposed to the virus. Players arrived in Harrisonburg on July 6, and had been quarantining ahead of the start of summer workouts. The Dukes are scheduled to start training camp on Aug. 7 and open their season on Sept. 5 against Delaware at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Patriot League Won't Play In Fall

On Monday, the Patriot League announced its members won’t play sports this fall, due to the challenges the pandemic provides. It’s the second conference in FCS to decide on not playing football. “The collegiate athletics experience at all Patriot League institutions is valuable to fulfilling our educational and developmental missions,” the conference wrote in a statement, “and the League recognizes that any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority.” The move follows that of the Ivy League, which last week became the first Division I program to announce it wouldn’t play in the fall.

CAA Teams Face Schedule Challenges