DukesofJMU - Dukes Have One COVID-19 Case Upon Initial Testing

Dukes Have One COVID-19 Case Upon Initial Testing
Nearly 99 percent of James Madison football players and coaches don’t have the coronavirus.
According to Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner, of the 97 athletes and staff members tested only one was positive for COVID-19. That person is asymptomatic, Warner said Monday.
Three others in addition to the asymptomatic person are being quarantined due to the exposure to the one positive test.
JMU will hold workouts today, minus the four members of the team exposed to the virus.
Players arrived in Harrisonburg on July 6, and had been quarantining ahead of the start of summer workouts. The Dukes are scheduled to start training camp on Aug. 7 and open their season on Sept. 5 against Delaware at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Patriot League Won't Play In Fall
On Monday, the Patriot League announced its members won’t play sports this fall, due to the challenges the pandemic provides.
It’s the second conference in FCS to decide on not playing football.
“The collegiate athletics experience at all Patriot League institutions is valuable to fulfilling our educational and developmental missions,” the conference wrote in a statement, “and the League recognizes that any degree of non-competition this fall is deeply disappointing to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority.”
The move follows that of the Ivy League, which last week became the first Division I program to announce it wouldn’t play in the fall.
CAA Teams Face Schedule Challenges
The Patriot League’s decision has impact on the Colonial Athletic Association since a few matchups pairing teams from each league were scheduled for this season.
William & Mary was supposed to host Colgate (Sept. 12) and play at Lafayette (Sept. 19), but because the Patriot League isn’t playing, the Tribe won’t get to see either opponent. W&M’s season-opening contest at FBS Stanford (Sept. 5) was also canceled, because of the Pac-12’s decision to play league-only games this coming season.
Villanova also had a pair of Patriot League squads on its schedule as the Wildcats were slated to host Lehigh on Sept. 3 and play at Bucknell on Sept. 12.
New Hampshire’s (at Colgate on Sept. 26) schedule is altered because of the Patriot League choice, too, and earlier this month Stony Brook (at Fordham on Aug. 29) already announced it added a game at FBS Western Michigan for Sept. 4. That announcement came not long after the Patriot League had initially decided on a delay in competition, which would’ve impacted the Seawolves' original date with Fordham.
Beyond games with the Patriot League, Towson had Maryland (Sept. 5) and Dartmouth (Sept. 26) on its schedule because the Big Ten isn’t playing any non-conference games and the Ivy League isn’t playing at all in the fall, those games won’t happen.
Neither will Rhode Island’s rivalry game with Brown (Oct. 3) nor Richmond’s trip to Yale (Sept. 17).