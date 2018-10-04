Dukes Getting Healthy On The Hardwood
HARRISONBURG — As James Madison continues its second week of practice in preparation for the 2018-19 season, the Dukes are getting healthier.
Sophomore guard Darius Banks, a Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie team selection after averaging 10.2 points per game last season, wore a brace on his right wrist after tearing a pair of ligaments. Tuesday, the brace was off, replaced by a light wrap, and Banks said he was ready to go.
“I’m feeling way better than last week,” Banks said. “Right now, I’m couple days away from being full contact and I’m doing some individual stuff and just getting my shot back.”
Banks isn’t the only Duke limited to non-contact drills. Senior Cameron Smith, who was recently granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA, is in the final month of a nearly year-long rehab process after tearing an ACL in his knee for the second time in his career.
Both players said they expect to be ready for the season opener Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite.
Madison On Recruiting Roll
Less than a week after picking up verbal commitments from Quinn Richey, a shooting guard from Georgia, and Michael Fowler, a power forward from Greensboro Day School in North Carolina, JMU began to see dividends from work on the in-state recruiting trail.
Last week, Julien Wooden, a 6-7 small forward from Northside High in Roanoke, became the third player in the Class of 2019 to pledge his services to the Dukes. His list of scholarship offers included Richmond, Liberty, George Mason and Florida International.
Wooden averaged 19.6 points and 8.4 rebounds a game last season, leading Northside to the state semifinals for the third straight year.
Another in-state player to watch is Michael Christmas, a 3-star shooting guard from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach. Christmas narrowed the list of schools he’s considering to JMU and Old Dominion.
“I’ve seen Michael Christmas a lot during summers,” Fowler said. “We played against each other at the ECU team camp and he’s a really good player. If we can add that kind of firepower, that would be great.”
Seahawks Add Exhibition
JMU’s Colonial Athletic Association rival UNC Wilmington opened the preseason practicing in North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill while the Wilmington area dealt with the effects of Hurricane Florence.
Back in Wilmington, the Seahawks will have an opportunity to help in the recovery. The NCAA granted a waiver to allow UNCW to host Clemson for an exhibition game Oct. 27 at the Seahawks’ Trask Coliseum. Clemson coach Brad Brownell, a former UNCW coach, presented the idea to current Seahawks coach CB McGrath after both programs had closed-door scrimmages cancelled because of the storm.
Proceeds from the game will go to the Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington and UNCW’s Emergency Fund for Student Hurricane Relief.