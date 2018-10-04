HARRISONBURG — As James Madison continues its second week of practice in preparation for the 2018-19 season, the Dukes are getting healthier.

Sophomore guard Darius Banks, a Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie team selection after averaging 10.2 points per game last season, wore a brace on his right wrist after tearing a pair of ligaments. Tuesday, the brace was off, replaced by a light wrap, and Banks said he was ready to go.

“I’m feeling way better than last week,” Banks said. “Right now, I’m couple days away from being full contact and I’m doing some individual stuff and just getting my shot back.”

Banks isn’t the only Duke limited to non-contact drills. Senior Cameron Smith, who was recently granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA, is in the final month of a nearly year-long rehab process after tearing an ACL in his knee for the second time in his career.

Both players said they expect to be ready for the season opener Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite.