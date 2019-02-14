HARRISONBURG — Anyone familiar with James Madison basketball is well aware the Dukes have a trio of talented shooting guards who generate almost two-thirds of their offense on a given night.

If one or more of Stuckey Mosley, Matt Lewis or Darius Banks has an off night, well, the results haven’t been pretty.

So it was worth noting Thursday night at the Convocation Center, with Banks in an offensive funk most of the night, JMU got major contributions up and down the roster on the way to a 71-69 victory against Drexel.

Dwight Wilson had team highs with 20 points and 18 rebounds to lead four Dukes (11-15, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Association) in double-figure scoring. Mosley added 15 points while Lewis finished with 11. Banks scored six with three assists and two steals.

“We see these guys in practice all the time doing what they do,” Mosley said of Wilson and guard Deshon Parker, who finished with 11 points. “We believe in them and we know they can score the ball. Whenever we see them doing what they are capable of, it feels great.”

If the JMU fans had given up on this season — the announced crowd of 2,084 looked closer to half that — the players hadn’t. The Dukes came out with a strong energy level and intense defensive effort on Drexel’s leading scorer Troy Harper, who was held to 11 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

“Matt Lewis got tired of me talking about him,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said of Harper. “He did a really good job on him tonight.”

JMU began the night alone in last place in the CAA, but finished tied for eighth and a half game ahead of UNC Wilmington. With a victory Saturday against Delaware the Dukes could be squarely in the middle of the conference pack.

“I’ll be honest, it wears on you,” Rowe said. “They want to win. More than anything I just want to continue to get a win so they have something to fight for. I don’t take it for granted.”

Wilson, who was limited to nine — mostly inconsequential — minutes when the teams met in Philadelphia last month, was healthy and active for the Dukes in the early going Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 260-pounder made three quick buckets and grabbed six rebounds in the first eight minutes as JMU clung to a 16-15 lead.

Meanwhile, freshman point guard Parker played one of the best halves of his young career to help JMU build a 15-point lead at one point in the opening period. Parker scored 10 in the first half and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

But Drexel (12-15, 6-8) chipped away at the lead, cutting it to nine by halftime and getting within one late. JMU struggled a bit at the free-throw line down the stretch, finishing 7-for-13. But Madison made enough plays late, including a thunderous one-handed jam by Wilson in traffic, to get the win.

The Dukes locker room was jubilant afterward, but it’s a quick turnaround with the Blue Hens visiting Saturday and the Convocation Center in use all day Friday. JMU will practice at the University Recreation Center in preparation for a game that could drastically change their place in the CAA hierarchy.

“In this league there are good teams with great players and great challenges,” Rowe said. “We’ve been in a lot of positions like this. We can play with Charleston for 30 minutes for all that’s worth. But these guys have got to want more than that.”

DREXEL (12-15)

Butler 6-10 2-3 14, Demir 10-19 3-3 23, John 1-5 0-0 3, Harper 2-15 7-11 11, Wynter 3-8 0-0 8, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Doles 2-7 0-0 5, Juric 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-68 12-17 69.

JAMES MADISON (11-15)

Wilson 9-11 2-3 20, Lewis 5-7 1-3 11, Banks 2-4 2-3 6, Mosley 7-17 0-0 15, Parker 4-9 1-2 11, Jacobs 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 7-13 71.

Halftime—James Madison 37-28. 3-Point Goals—Drexel 5-20 (Wynter 2-3, Washington 1-2, Doles 1-3, John 1-4, Demir 0-2, Harper 0-6), James Madison 4-12 (Parker 2-3, Jones 1-2, Mosley 1-5, Jacobs 0-1, Lewis 0-1). Fouled Out—Lewis. Rebounds—Drexel 31 (Butler 13), James Madison 35 (Wilson 18). Assists—Drexel 10 (Harper 4), James Madison 15 (Mosley, Parker 4). Total Fouls—Drexel 14, James Madison 15. A—2,084 (7,612).