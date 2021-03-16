DukesofJMU - Dukes' Game Postponed For Second Straight Week

This Saturday, Bridgeforth Stadium will be unoccupied again.

No. 1 James Madison’s home contest with Richmond is postponed, the school announced Monday evening. The Dukes have also halted all football activities until further notice due to coronavirus protocols within their program.

It’s the second straight game JMU has had to postpone. The Dukes didn’t play this past Saturday against William & Mary for the same reasons.

A makeup date for either contest hasn’t been announced, and there’s really only one week – the last regular-season Saturday (April 17) of the spring campaign – to play one of the games. That day, all of the teams in the Colonial Athletic Association South Division are scheduled to be off.

Earlier Monday and prior to the postponement of the Richmond game, league commissioner Joe D’Antonio said if JMU and W&M agreed to play the last week of the season, the contest between the Dukes and the Tribe could be made up then.

“But there has not been a commitment to lock that in,” D’Antonio said. “But the opportunity to make up a game still exists.”

To this point in the campaign, only JMU has experienced COVID-19 issues impacting the CAA schedule. The league completed nine of its 10 originally scheduled games through two weeks of conference action.

And the decision to postpone this Saturday’s game was JMU’s to make, according to D’Antonio, just like it was last week when protocols forced the Dukes to postpone their date with W&M.

D’Antonio said the conference provides only recommendations for its members to follow as programs ultimately get to decide whether or not it’s safe to play on a particular Saturday.

D’Antonio calls the recommendations “competitive considerations” and the standards to play are comparable to ones the FBS used this past fall. These loose guidelines were developed by the conference and league schools:

- The total number of available and eligible players to start a game is 53.

- The minimum number of athletes at certain positions to start a game are seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

“We also specifically say that teams falling below that benchmark could still elect to play a game,” D’Antonio said. “Otherwise, if a team feels as though they cannot play the game – because they’ve fallen below those benchmarks – upon approval of the conference office, the game would be postponed or declared a no contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

“It’s not forfeited. It’s not canceled,” D’Antonio said. “But the game is postponed and that decision to postpone the game essentially lies on the institution.”

He said there aren’t any hard-line policies from the CAA, because the conference office doesn’t want to interfere with the best interest of any team during this unique, pandemic-impacted spring campaign.

“Let’s say a team only has 50 guys, not 53 available, but 50,” D’Antonio proposed. “And the coach says, ‘You know what? We’re going to play.’ Then, the conference office isn’t going to stand in the way.”

He said if schools want to a postpone for coronavirus-related reasons, but still meet those “competitive consideration” recommendations to play, programs can request through the league to have the game rescheduled or ruled a no contest.

“In that case, that will be decided between the athletic directors at both institutions and the conference office,” D’Antonio said.

Dukes coach Curt Cignetti is scheduled to speak to reporters on Tuesday. His media availability during the CAA coaches video conference was scrapped Monday, and his regular Monday press conference was moved to Tuesday.

JMU is 3-0 and 1-0 in the CAA with wins over Morehead State, Robert Morris and Elon.