HARRISONBURG — The signs that the future of James Madison women’s basketball is bright were all over the place this season.

The Dukes started four sophomores for most of the season, three of whom were named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association teams. Even the depth JMU had was younger as coach Sean O’Regan’s first seven players in the rotation are slated to return.

Those players were proven commodities by midseason as the Dukes found their stride and tied for the CAA regular-season title. Perhaps the biggest revelations, however, came in the WNIT when freshmen Breyenne Bellerand and Tori Harris received the time to shine.

The two first-year players rarely hit the floor during the regular season, relegated to mop-up duty behind a deep rotation. But when they were unleashed during JMU’s three WNIT games, the work behind the scenes became apparent quickly.

Before the Dukes headed to West Virginia for the third round of the WNIT, O’Regan said the experiences his two freshmen were accumulating were important to build their confidence for next season.

“[It] is very valuable for them to play up and down and breathe and make a mistake not come out right away,” O’Regan said.

Harris came to JMU as a shooter and O’Regan used her on several occasions as someone who could extend the defense with her shot. Yet it was her defense that stole the show during the WNIT run, fitting in seamlessly to the Dukes’ system no matter if they were playing man-to-man or zone.

Harris said her responsibilities in college are very different from what she was tasked to do in high school and admitted it took her a long time to fully grasp the concepts. She said the fact she played 17 minutes in each of JMU’s first two WNIT games helped boost her confidence even more and she now feels more comfortable in O’Regan’s schemes.

“It makes me feel a lot better that [O’Regan] trusts me to be in the game and not mess up our flow,” Harris said. “I think that was the reason [I didn’t play much during] conference play because he had the trust in everybody from last year ... so it was hard to just throw somebody else into the system.

“But now, even in practice, I feel a lot more comfortable because I know I can be out there with all the girls on the team and not mess up the flow.”

Bellerand ran into a couple of obstacles in her first year in Harrisonburg. She only played in 11 regular-season games as she battled injuries that limited her in practice.

Once healed though, she checked a lot of boxes for O’Regan from showcasing her defensive talents to being able to run offensive plays from two different positions.

“There’s a lot of thumbs up for me with her 10 minutes,” O’Regan said after JMU’s 62-35 win over Radford on March 17 in which Bellerand played the entire fourth quarter. “I was impressed with it. It’s hard for a player to sit as much as she sat through games and now I call your number and she has no attitude.”

Bellerand earned praise on Friday from O’Regan for how well she defended West Virginia forward Teana Muldrow in the Dukes’ loss. It was her most complete performance in the 10 minutes she played against the Mountaineers, grabbing two rebounds and scoring a basket to tie her season highs in both categories.

Harris only played three minutes against West Virginia as O’Regan shuffled his rotation in an attempt to win the game. However, he said those minutes are a wonderful segue into the individual workouts that begin in a few weeks.

“For them, the minutes are very valuable whether it’s the WNIT or not,” O’Regan said. “I think late in the year [these are] minutes to build on so in three weeks when we’re working on individuals, you have some things to cling onto.”