HARRISONBURG — It’s a delicate balance for the James Madison women’s basketball team. Everyone associated with the program agrees, a Colonial Athletic Association championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament are reasonable expectations.

But after a week of practice, the trick is not getting too far ahead of itself.

“I think everybody has that mindset,” JMU junior Lexie Barrier said. “We’re looking toward our future, but at the same time you have to make things right now, so they will be done right then. It’s on everybody’s brains, but at the same time we aren’t getting overwhelmed with it.”

The reasons for optimism are obvious. Barrier returns as a second-team All-CAA guard and is joined by another junior guard, Kamiah Smalls, who earned first-team honors after averaging 15.4 points per game. Senior point guard Logan Reynolds is also back while redshirt junior Kelly Koshuta averaged 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in the frontcourt.

There’s a lot of talent and experience returning for a team that went 23-11 and 16-2 in the CAA. But each of the past two seasons Elon has stopped the Dukes in the CAA Tournament, claiming the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and relegating James Madison to the WNIT.

“We talk about what it takes to get there,” Smalls said. “I think every team discussion we are talking about getting to the NCAA Tournament. Individually, we can think it all we want, but everybody’s mind has to be in the right place collectively, as a team, to achieve it.”

Now that the Dukes are five weeks away from the Nov. 8 season opener at the Convocation Center against George Washington, JMU coach Sean O’Regan hasn’t seen anything that makes him want to back off his offseason assertion his team should compete for the league title with a mix of veterans and a heralded freshman class including Jaylin Carodine, Eleanore Marciszewski, Madison Green and Spotswood graduate Casey Irvine.

“I think our core group is really, really strong,” O’Regan said. “I think our freshmen are good, but right now their heads are spinning getting used to everything. I think that’s like that for every group of freshmen, but I think their floor is still really high as a group.”

Still, it’s the returning standouts who have worked to make sure the mindset of the team stays in the right place.

“Right now, it’s about keeping the team with us and moving in that right direction,” Smalls said. “Yeah, I think we can win the CAA championship, but I don’t want to skip that far ahead yet. We have to do the right things in non-conference play. For me right now, it’s about making it to our first game and winning that.”