HARRISONBURG — Late in the 10th inning Sunday, the parents of the James Madison softball players began to energize the crowd at Veterans Memorial Park.

As the Dukes mounted their five-run rally to beat Hofstra 11-8 and reclaim first place in the Colonial Athletic Association, the atmosphere in the ballpark became electric. The extra-inning affair took on the characteristic of a postseason game with the breaths of every player, coach and fan hanging on every pitch.

It was the closest thing to a dress rehearsal many of these young Dukes will have before JMU returns home to host the CAA Tournament on May 9.

“I think it prepares us because it shows us even when we’re down two runs in the 10th or the seventh or eighth inning that we can come back and makes things happen,” said senior Jessica Mrozek, one of five players on the roster who experienced firsthand the Super Regional in Harrisonburg two years ago. “Nothing can hold this team back or down.”

The last time JMU did not win the CAA regular-season championship was 2013. In the last five seasons, the Dukes have gone 86-8 against CAA competition, with many of those 86 victories coming comfortably.

But when No. 24 Hofstra looked to spoil that streak this weekend, JMU was ready for a fight. And perhaps no team was better prepared for the three nail-biters than this year’s squad.

Before the season even began, the Dukes lost their coach — Mickey Dean — and best player — Megan Good. In the last month, four outfielders have been injured and missed significant time. Yet, that has not slowed down this year’s team as new players have continuously stepped up when called upon.

“To be honest, we’ve had a rough couple of weeks,” sophomore Kierstin Roadcap, a Turner Ashby graduate, said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries, a lot of people not feeling the best, but we knew if we wanted to come out and win this weekend that we were going to have to fight and give it our all, and I felt like we did that in all three games of the series.”

No one epitomized Roadcap’s point more this weekend than Odicci Alexander. The sophomore bruised her left wrist Saturday, but came out ready to pitch Sunday. She ended up throwing 177 pitches while remaining in the circle for all 10 innings of the win.

Alexander didn’t start in the batting lineup because of the pain it caused her to swing a bat. However, when she was asked to hit late in the game, the Boydton native drew an eighth-inning walk then began the rally in the 10th with an infield single in which she dove into first base.

“I think it helped the team to see her be able to play through that,” coach Loren LaPorte said. “To know that she went out there in the condition she was — she wasn’t 100 percent — it meant a lot to the team and I think that’s where the fight came from. That we were able to sacrifice anything for each other.”

JMU’s grit was showcased well before the Sunday rally that put an exclamation point on the sweep. In Saturday’s first game, the Dukes fell behind 8-5 on a fourth-inning grand slam. But Alexander steadied the ship in the circle, allowing just one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings, and gave the offense enough time to belt out three more home runs, including a walk-off solo shot by Alexander herself.

In the second game, it was freshman Payton Buresch asked to close out the final 2 1/3 innings. She loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning and JMU leading 6-3, but induced back-to-back flyouts to preserve the win.

Natalie Cutright also starred in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep, knocking three pitches out of the park for her only three hits of the day. The sophomore entered the starting lineup against Elon on April 21 as an outfielder and immediately made an impact when given the chance.

“The team at this point, being that they’ve been through so much with the coaching transition and our injuries, it’s just part of their nature now,” LaPorte said. “If something happens, someone finds a way to step up. When we were in the box [Sunday], it wasn’t just one person in the box, you could feel everybody in the box. The person that was hitting, whoever had their back next.”

The victories have come at the right time for JMU. The Dukes travel to Drexel this coming weekend to close out the regular season. A sweep would give Madison a fifth straight CAA regular-season title and the top seed for the conference tournament next week.

Mrozek said the sweep of the Pride is proof to her that the Dukes might have finally discovered the consistency they have been searching for all season.

“It shows the fight,” Mrozek said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year with our play, and I think it’s all coming together now. We’re showing how much fight that we actually have and how much we actually want it.”