HARRISONBURG — The Citadel lives and dies by the 3-pointer. Tuesday night at the Convocation Center, James Madison found out you better take advantage when they are missing.

The visiting Bulldogs overcame a cold-shooting first half to rally past JMU, 91-82 in overtime, and hand the Dukes their first loss. Alex Reed took over the game early in the second half for The Citadel in the second half, finishing with 22 points as Duggar Baucom’s team overcame 2 of 16 shooting from behind the arc in the first half.

“I was frustrated we were 2 for 16, because I thought about 10 of those shots were bad shots. Not our rhythm and in-range shots,” Baucom said. “We forced a few and we told the guys, ‘we could not have played worse then we played’ and then we came out and played really well in the second half.”

Lew Stallworth led The Citadel (3-2) with 26 points while Matt Lewis overcame a slow start to lead JMU with 21.

The Dukes (4-1) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Darius Banks and Stuckey Mosley as the JMU opened up an early eight-point lead midway through the first half. But while Madison had a somewhat surprising edge behind the arc, perhaps the biggest difference was JMU’s ability to take advantage of its size in the paint.

Against a shorter Citadel lineup, which got even smaller when starting forward Hayden Brown was lost to an apparent knee injury less than a minute and a half into the game, the Dukes were able to take advantage to some degree underneath.

Zach Jacobs and Dwight Wilson each hit the boards for some easy buckets, Jacobs finishing with 12 points and 18 rebounds, both career highs. But 11 first half turnovers kept the Bulldogs in it and what was at one time a nine-point JMU lead shrunk to 28-27 at halftime.

“I know this team is capable of runs,” James Madison coach Louis Rowe said. “I put on the board it’s a 40-minute game. I think we defended them pretty well. At a certain point you have to execute offensively.”

The Dukes failed to take full advantage of the Bulldogs poor outside shooting in the first half, and when The Citadel predictably warmed up in the second it quickly took control, building a 10-point advantage less than four minutes into the second period.

JMU wouldn’t go away and chipped away at the lead from the free throw line before Lewis came up with huge buckets down the stretch, including a jumper in the lane with 11 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Mosley finished with 16 points and five assists to go along with a career-high 11 rebounds. Now the Dukes have a busy Thanksgiving week, traveling to Michigan to play three games in the Men Against Breast Cancer Oakland Hoops Challenge.

“Games keep coming in the season,” Rowe said. “There’s not room for a pity party, but I feel bad for my guys because I know what it is like if you are 5-0 and I know what the opportunity was, and I know what it takes for fans to really get behind you.

“We had an opportunity and I don’t think we stepped up to the plate.”