Dukes Extend Ikenberry Through Next Season

He’s getting another spring to prove he can win at James Madison.

On Monday, the school announced Dukes baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry had his contract renewed for one year through June 30, 2022.

Ikenberry’s contact was set to expire at the end of this month.

“Marlin and his staff do a great job with our student-athletes,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “They’ve had successes, including multiple players advancing to the pros. They’ve also had some setbacks, both on the field and in navigating the unusual last two years. We look forward to significant improvement in on-field success next year.”

JMU finished this past season, which was heavily impacted by coronavirus issues within the team, with an 11-17 mark and missed the Colonial Athletic Association tournament for the third time in Ikenberry’s six seasons.

Ikeberry’s bunch were paused on multiple occasions because of the virus, which forced them to cancel series and play significantly less games than their conference foes. JMU played only 28 contests while others like Northeastern, which won the league tournament and played in an NCAA regional, had a 48-game schedule. Towson played a league-high 57 contests.

The Dukes reached the CAA tournament in 2016 and 2019. There was no CAA tournament in 2020, a shortened campaign in which JMU was 10-6 before COVID-19 scrapped the rest of it.

In his tenure at the helm of the Dukes, Ikenberry is 126-133. The program has also produced seven MLB Draft picks – Nick Robertson, Shelton Perkins, Dan Goggin and Kevin Kelly in 2019, Colton Harlow in 2018 and Kyle McPherson and Brandon Withers in 2017 – under Ikenberry’s watch.

Ikenberry signed a five-year deal upon his initial hiring and then inked a one-year extension last year after the abbreviated season.