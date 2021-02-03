DukesofJMU - Dukes' Expectations Remain The Same

Though the nearing football season is unconventional with its spring timing and abbreviated slate, James Madison’s end goal isn’t any different.

One of the perennial FCS national championship contenders through the last half decade, the Dukes don’t intend to let an abnormal calendar slow them down.

“We have the material to be pretty good,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne added: “If our team were to remain healthy, then I think we can have a really good spring season. I think it’s realistic to think if we stay healthy, then we should be eligible and playing in the playoffs. The coaching staff has done a remarkable job recruiting and our conditioning staff has done a wonderful job preparing our young men for the season. Right now, like we do every year, we have high hopes and we hope we’re one of those contenders nationally.”

JMU has won three Colonial Athletic Association titles outright in the last four seasons and in each of those seasons reached the FCS championship game, capturing the national crown in 2016. In Cignetti’s first season at the helm in 2019, the Dukes finished as the runner-up to North Dakota State.

“It’s up to us, and what price are we willing to pay?” Cignetti said. “What are we willing to do to be the best we can be to stay away from the virus and what are we willing to give up to stay away from the virus to be available? Because availability is the key to the drill right now.”

Cignetti insists as long as JMU players and coaches remain committed to making the season a successful one, then, “this team can be as good as it makes its mind up to be.”

He said the stability of the squad resides in the offensive line and running backs, with many of the same players in place who helped the Dukes lead the CAA and rank 10th nationally for rushing offense in 2019.

Senior running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton as well as sophomore running backs Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer all return. Agyei-Obese carried for 1,216 yards and 19 scores as a junior. Three senior offensive linemen – right tackle Liam Fornadel, left tackle Raymond Gillespie and left guard Truvell Wilson – have combined for 69 career starts.

“Those two positions without question are absolute strengths on this football team,” Cignetti said.

The defense must replace eight starters lost, but Cignetti landed key transfers to alleviate potential issues.

“I believe our program is in a good place,” Bourne said, “and we’re at a good point to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way.”

JMU opens its season on Feb. 20 at home with a non-conference contest against Morehead State of the Pioneer Football League.