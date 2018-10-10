HARRISONBURG — The best version of Villanova will be on the field Saturday when James Madison meets the Wildcats.

Well, at least the Dukes think so.

“I’m sure they are re-energized this week as we expect their quarterback, Zach Bednarczyk, to be back,” JMU coach Mike Houston said Tuesday. “Looking at them with him versus them without him, it’s no comparison.

“With him, they’re a Top 10 team.”

Bednarczyk, a senior, missed Villanova’s contest at Maine this past Saturday with a shoulder injury he suffered the week before in the Wildcats’ loss to Stony Brook.

During Monday’s Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said Bednarczyk is still day-to-day, but did participate in on-field warmups ahead of the game against the Black Bears.

“Zach very well could be back this week,” Ferrante said. “And we’re hoping he is because I think we are a little bit different of an offense when he’s out there.”

Since the start of the 2016 season, Villanova is 13-8 with Bednarczyk under center and 1-6 when a backup is forced to start. Bednarczyk missed six games last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

JMU has seen Villanova’s offense operate with and without Bednarczyk over the last few seasons. Bednarczyk had a 56-yard rushing touchdown to even the score in the second quarter two years ago before the Dukes eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. In 2017, Madison’s defense forced two understudy quarterbacks — Jack Schetelich and Kyle McCloskey — to take six sacks, throw two interceptions and combine to throw for only 30 yards in a 30-8 win over Villanova.

“Last year, I didn’t play against [Bednarczyk],” JMU junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “Last game he didn’t play, so the only thing I can go off of is the understanding that they won with him against Temple, an FBS opponent that’s known for being a very tough team.”

In their opener, the Wildcats knocked off the Owls 19-17 and Bednarczyk’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarrett McClenton was the difference. Bednarczyk threw for three touchdowns in the game.

“They go as he goes,” Carter said. “They’re a much better football team with him. They can run a lot of different things with him. He runs the ball very effectively.”

Villanova managed just 181 total yards of offense in its loss to Maine, and Schetelich threw two interceptions.

“Zach is more experienced, obviously,” Ferrante said. “Zach just has a better understanding of the offense, being a fifth-year senior and three-year starter, whereas Jack was forced into some action last year as a redshirt freshman and now as a redshirt sophomore.

“… But what we need to do is support Jack if he is the starter and if he is going to get the nod this week if Zach isn’t ready.”

Houston said his team will be prepared to face either quarterback, but that the Dukes believe Bednarczyk will be starter.

“Unless something happens between now and then, he’s going to be the guy,” Houston said.

Kickoff on Saturday at Villanova Stadium is set for 1 p.m.