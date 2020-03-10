They haven’t failed to remember what happened two months ago, because the ultimate goal is still their motivation.

But James Madison football players and coaches have buried their January national title game loss to North Dakota State for now.

“Of course we would’ve wanted to come up with the win,” Dukes senior defensive tackle Mike Greene said. “But we’ve had to turnaround and get back to work.

“We watched the film, watched the game and looked at some stuff like things we could’ve done right and things we could’ve done better or changed, but that was that game and we’re really trying to focus in on next year because last year is over and we’ve got to paint our picture for the 2020 team.”

Spring practice begins on March 19 for JMU, a program that finished 14-2 and captured the Colonial Athletic Association crown outright this past fall before beating Monmouth, Northern Iowa and Weber State in the postseason en route to its third trip to Frisco, Texas, in the past four years.

“In my mind, it was a long time ago,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of losing to the Bison. “And there’s a lot of notes in a file, but they’ve been filed away and we’re focusing in on the here and now and this year’s team.”

Seven weeks of winter strength and conditioning workouts have come and gone, so it’s onto more pressing matters for the Dukes.

With no reason to dwell on what could’ve been, starting next week Cignetti and his staff can assess their personnel, systems, and schemes. Players have four weeks to begin to show they deserve a more significant role, further responsibility or at least a closer look come August training camp.

And after losing 13 starters across the offense and defense to graduation, the idea of resetting isn’t a drastic one or an overreaction to the championship game either. Especially since with this version JMU is slated to prominently feature so many who were second- or third-teamers on the depth chart last year, or perhaps weren’t on the 2019 roster.