DukesofJMU - Dukes Eager For Season-Opening Series At UNC

Marlin Ikenberry didn’t want to let his players know he was already working on it.

The sixth-year James Madison skipper said he just couldn’t get their hopes up if an impromptu season-opening series with traditional Atlantic Coast Conference power North Carolina didn’t happen.

“All these kids are on social media,” Ikenberry said. “And they saw that UNC’s series [against Kentucky] got canceled, and then, of course, a couple of them that are savvy and older sent me a text saying, ‘You know, North Carolina lost their series.’”

UNC and Kentucky had to scrap their meeting because of COVID-19 protocols within Kentucky’s team, but Ikenberry knew that. He said this past Sunday, first-year Tar Heels coach Scott Forbes reached out to see if the Dukes would have any interest in playing this weekend.

Ikenberry was and knew his players would be too, so he got approval from the administration at JMU to book the series.

“I wanted to make sure it was going to happen before I made the announcement to the team,” he said. “And when I made the announcement [Tuesday] afternoon, our guys were fired up. They were ecstatic.”

So, the Dukes will start their season in Chapel Hill, N.C., with games against the Tar Heels at Bryson Field tabbed for Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday’s contest will be televised on the ACC Network.

Before the series was made official on Tuesday, JMU wasn’t scheduled to open their season until the first weekend in March when Mid-Atlantic Conference member Bowling Green visits Harrisonburg. The Dukes haven’t had a game since March 11 of last year when they beat Maryland before the coronavirus halted the rest of their 2020 campaign.

“You just want to go out there and get at bats, compete,” Ikenberry said. “And I think it’s a good test for our guys in the sense that everything has changed with college athletics as far as scheduling goes, so it’s, ‘Hey, we don’t know anything about them and they don’t know anything about us, so we’re just going to go and play baseball.’”

He said he’s familiar with some of the names on North Carolina’s roster. UNC returns pitcher Joey Lancellotti, who had a 2.22 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings last year. Infielder Danny Serretti, a 2019 Freshman All-American and All-ACC performer, is back also, and he’s hit .287 with three homers and 52 RBIs in his career.

But Ikenberry is no stranger to facing the talent UNC typically has. When Ikenberry was the coach at VMI, his Keydets squad in 2009 opened the season against the Tar Heels. That UNC team had future MLB pitchers Alex White, Adam Warren and Matt Harvey in its rotation and featured future pro hitters Dustin Ackley and Kyle Seager in its lineup.

“I’ve coached against UNC in years past, so you know they’re going to have good athletes and good arms,” Ikenberry said. “And you know they’re going to be a talented team, they’ll play hard. I know their coach well, their style and that they’re going to play hard and compete. But so are we.”

JMU brings back most of its starting lineup from last year, including center fielder Chase DeLauter, designated hitter Kyle Novak and infielder Fox Semones. DeLauter had 26 hits in his first 16 college games last year. Novak batted .303 or better in each of his first two college seasons and Semones has 16 homers to pair with 92 RBIs in his career.

Last Year, This Year: The matchup pits two teams that finished with winning records during the abbreviated season last year. JMU was 10-6 and UNC was 12-7. Going into this campaign, the Dukes were picked to finish fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association South Division and the Tar Heels were picked to finish fifth in the ACC Coastal Division.

Weekend Rotation: Ikenberry said he’ll likely throw junior lefty Liam McDonnell on Friday, junior power right-hander Nick Stewart on Saturday and freshman right-hander Joe Vogatsky on Sunday.

Absent from the group is Justin Showalter, the Turner Ashby product who led the CAA with a 4-0 mark to go along with 0.67 ERA in 2020. Ikenberry said Showalter is still being built up for this season and will be ready in March.