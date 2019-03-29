HARRISONBURG — The hardships that led James Madison to this point wound up preparing the Duk"If Kamiah's able to play, it elevates us," JMU coach Sean O'Regan said. "Maybe when they know they are getting her back, they are still elevated. But I felt more comfortable knowing we've been through this. It's not like we're putting [Green] at the two for the first time. It certainly made me more comfortable with what we could run. All that stuff ended up working out because I've seen it a little more now."

Merritt finished with 10 points and five rebounds, while Kayla Cooper-Williams had seven points and 11 rebounds to help the Dukes outscore the Hokies 40-16 in the paint. Jackie Benitez added 15 points for JMU, but when Smalls returned to the game she was ready to take over down the stretch.

Smalls immediately hit a driving layup to put the Dukes ahead by four with less than five minutes remaining, then knocked down a pair of free throws late to give JMU the lead for good.

"I've been telling [teammates] since the beginning of the season we were going to make this special," Smalls said. "We wanted it to be special in a different way, of course, but we were dealt a hand we have to play with it. This was something big."

Had Smalls stayed healthy, the Dukes would have likely gone to the NCAA Tournament, but after winning their first two games of the WNIT, the sting of missing the Big Dance had faded a bit and JMU was more than happy to welcome the Hokies, and former Madison coach Kenny Brooks into the Convocation Center.

Matching the energy of the crowd of nearly 5,000, the game opened at a blistering pace and JMU looked inside for offense early. The Dukes got buckets in the paint from Cooper-Williams and Aneah Young as they built a 16-13 lead in the first quarter before both teams began to settle in.

"That crowd really did something for us," O'Regan said. "We had that pep in our step. Was it the fact Coach Brooks was back here? Was it the crowd, that we're playing an ACC school? It doesn't matter. We had that fire and we had the energy."

JMU played much of the second half without leading scorer and first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association standout Kamiah Smalls, who battled foul trouble, but held onto a lead late to beat in-state foe Virginia Tech 70-66 and advance to the WNIT quarterfinals.

Smalls led JMU (28-5) with 16 points, but it was a complete team effort for the Dukes, who had gotten accustomed to playing without Smalls when injuries kept her out of the majority of three games late in the season, including a stunning conference tournament loss to Hofstra.

So the rest of the Dukes were ready to go without Smalls, who stayed on the bench from the opening possession of the fourth quarter until about four minutes left in the game time. In the meantime, JMU held onto a lead thanks to key plays from freshman Madison Green and junior Devon Merritt, among others.

Trinity Baptiste, who finished with 18 points, warmed up for the Hokies, scoring nine in the first-quarter, while JMU had trouble getting scoring from its own backcourt, going 1-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half while the Hokies hit four from deep to take a 35-34 lead into intermission.

But JMU opened the second half with a basket from Logan Reynolds, who was fouled and made the free throw to put the Dukes ahead. Madison led the majority of the second half, thanks in large part to Reynolds, Young and Cooper-Williams, who all played for Brooks as freshmen.

"I always said the hardest thing I had to do when I left was when I had to come back," said Brooks, who won 337 games and went to the NCAA Tournament six times with the Dukes. "Coaching against kids I brought in here and always root for, coaching against them was probably one of the hardest things I had to do."

Reynolds finished with nine points, including a pair of game-sealing free throws, and four rebounds while Young had eight points and six rebounds. Virginia Tech's Taylor Emery had a game-high 21 for the Hokies.

Now the Dukes move on to face Georgetown on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the WNIT quarterfinals, a team they beat by 12 in November, and it will be another home game for JMU, which has now won 30 in a row at the Convo.