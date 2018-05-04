Dukes' Draft Drought Could End Next Two Seasons
JMU Has NFL Draft Prospects On Current Roster
HARRISONBURG — Ahead of last week’s NFL Draft, Mike Houston said he wasn’t “overly optimistic” about any of his James Madison players being selected during the seven-round event.
The third-year Dukes coach was right.
Though two JMU products signed undrafted free agent contracts and four more landed rookie mini-camp tryouts, the program’s draft drought continued. JMU hasn’t had a player selected since offensive lineman Earl Watford was chosen in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
But that streak could be snapped within the next two years, and Houston could see and hear Mike Mayock on the NFL Network or Mel Kiper Jr. on ESPN breaking down how an FCS prospect from the school in Harrisonburg fits with his new pro team.
Houston said having one his guys drafted would be significant for his program.
“I think a little bit of respect for what these guys have accomplished and achieved and that’s really the thing that bothers you,” Houston said. “They’ve been 28-2 the last two years and won three straight conference championships.
“So it’d be a little bit of respect for what these guys have been able to do, if nothing else.”
Here are three JMU players to keep an eye on for the 2019 draft and one more for 2020:
Class Of 2019
Rashad Robinson, cornerback: As JMU transformed its defense into one of FCS’s best, Robinson has proven to be the team’s top cornerback, whether he’s manning the traditional corner position or the slot corner spot.
At 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, Robinson’s versatility boosts his value. Draftscout.com lists Robinson as the seventh-best corner in the 2019 class. WalterFootball.com has the Richmond native as the 22nd-best corner in the class.
There’s a big difference between seventh and 22nd, but odds are if Robinson can stay within the top 22 corners for next April’s draft, he’ll be selected. During this past week’s 2018 NFL Draft, there were 22 corners selected, including one from an FCS school in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds — Weber State’s Taron Johnson, Illinois State’s Davonte Harris and Central Arkansas’ Tremon Smith.
Robinson was an AFCA first-team All-American choice and an Associated Press second-team All-American selection this past fall for his 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and seven interceptions.
Darrious Carter, defensive end: Carter started his career at Virginia, but has developed into a prospect under Dukes defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.
The Indiana, Pa., native had 8.5 sacks to tie for the team lead this past season with Andrew Ankrah. He has 10.5 sacks in his last 17 games dating back to the 2016 season.
There’s room for Carter to add weight, too, which could increase his value as long as he doesn’t lose speed. He’s listed at 6-5, 235 pounds going into the summer before his senior season.
Marcus Marshall, running back: Even as Marshall spent most of his first season at JMU adjusting to playing in the Dukes’ spread offense after two seasons utilized as a fullback in Georgia Tech’s triple option, when he figured it out, he showcased the necessary speed to play in the NFL.
Marshall tallied a team-best 11 touchdowns and probably played his best during the team’s FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State when he registered scoring runs of 87 and 65 yards, sprinting past defenders that had no chance of catching him from behind.
Draftscout.com lists Marshall as the 33rd-best running back prospect for 2019.
Class Of 2020
Riley Stapleton, wide receiver: Stapleton’s performance throughout the 2017 postseason showcased his greatest skill — catching the football at its highest point.
The 6-5, 218-pounder had 23 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns in the three playoff contests and national championship game.
If he can consistently do over the next two seasons what he did in December and January, NFL teams won’t be able to overlook his production.
“I just got to get a little bit more explosive,” Stapleton said during spring camp. “I’m a bigger guy, so I’ve got to get more explosive.
“I’ve been working on routes and the top of my routes, getting in and out of breaks, and then blocking is one thing as well, just with my positioning on blocking.”