HARRISONBURG — Ahead of last week’s NFL Draft, Mike Houston said he wasn’t “overly optimistic” about any of his James Madison players being selected during the seven-round event.

The third-year Dukes coach was right.

Though two JMU products signed undrafted free agent contracts and four more landed rookie mini-camp tryouts, the program’s draft drought continued. JMU hasn’t had a player selected since offensive lineman Earl Watford was chosen in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

But that streak could be snapped within the next two years, and Houston could see and hear Mike Mayock on the NFL Network or Mel Kiper Jr. on ESPN breaking down how an FCS prospect from the school in Harrisonburg fits with his new pro team.

Houston said having one his guys drafted would be significant for his program.

“I think a little bit of respect for what these guys have accomplished and achieved and that’s really the thing that bothers you,” Houston said. “They’ve been 28-2 the last two years and won three straight conference championships.

“So it’d be a little bit of respect for what these guys have been able to do, if nothing else.”

Here are three JMU players to keep an eye on for the 2019 draft and one more for 2020: