Dukes Dip Into Australia Again For Punter

The current James Madison punter from Australia has worked out so well that the Dukes have secured a commitment from another punter from the land down under.

On Sunday, Aussie punter Hugo Nash became the second pledge in the 2022 recruiting class for JMU, joining quarterback Alonza Barnett III who made his decision earlier in the day.

Nash announced his choice on Twitter.

“I cannot thank [JMU coach Curt] Cignetti and [special teams coordinator Grant] Cain enough for this life-changing opportunity,” Nash wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful and excited to get started.”

Nash went through the same well-known instructional school for punting – ProKick Australia – that JMU senior punter Harry O’Kelly trained at before arriving in Harrisonburg ahead of the 2017 football season.

Since then, O’Kelly has become a fan favorite at Bridgeforth Stadium for his rugby-style kicks and ability to execute fakes. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team selection this past spring, and for his career has punted in 50 games for the Dukes.

O’Kelly’s fellow countryman, Nash, is now in line to compete for the punting role once O’Kelly graduates.