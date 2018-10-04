HARRISONBURG — Elon senior running back Malcolm Summers has returned to form.

“He’s got good talent,” second-year Phoenix coach Curt Cignetti said. “He can break tackles. He’s got good vision. He’s got good speed.”

Cignetti and company missed Summers during the second half of their turnaround season last year. Elon jumped from two wins two years ago to eight wins in 2017, and Summers was a reason for success before he tore his hamstring midway through the fall.

In the six games ahead of the injury, Summers rushed for a team-high 755 yards and four touchdowns as the Phoenix started 5-1. The rest of the way without him, Elon was 3-3 and that included a loss to James Madison in the regular-season finale with the Colonial Athletic Association title on the line.

JMU hosts Elon at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and the Dukes are dialed in on slowing down Summers.

The 5-foot-9, 201-pounder has put together back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, carrying for 150 yards in Elon’s last non-conference contest at Charleston Southern and 124 yards and a score in last week’s CAA opener against New Hampshire.

“I sit down to watch the New Hampshire game Saturday and you never see him lose yardage ever,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He is so punishing when they try to tackle him, so you got a guy that’s always going to be a positive play anytime you hand it to him and he is going to punish the defender whenever they try to tackle him. So that’s a guy that can really wear a defense down.”

The Dukes are seventh best in all of FCS, yielding only 78.6 rushing yards per game, but defensive coordinator Bob Trott said members of his unit must work together to bring the powerful Summers to the turf.

No opposing individual rusher has carried for more than 69 yards in a game against JMU this season.

“He’s a second-effort type runner,” Trott said of Summers. “He doesn’t want to go down, so you have to match his second effort with our second effort, so it’s going to be a really big challenge.

“He forces you to be a really good tackler and really forces the defense to swarm to get around him, so we have to do our best to do that, and we’ll have to play one of our best games.”

Houston said the biggest difference in Elon with Summers and without him is how the Phoenix can throw off the run.

“That’s one of the reasons their [run-pass option] passing game is so effective,” Houston said, “because you have to focus so much on him just to try to slow him down. He really is a difference maker because of the productivity and physicality of the way he runs.”

Trott said there are similarities in the way Elon and JMU utilize its respective run-pass option plays, so it isn’t anything the Dukes defense hasn’t seen before. But the respect Summers demands, mixed with sophomore quarterback Davis Cheek’s improvement, has the offense clicking.

“He doesn’t play like a sophomore and didn’t play like a freshman last year,” Trott said. “… You can tell he’s the leader of the team and he makes it all work.”

The Phoenix scored at least 30 points in all three of their wins against FCS opponents so far this season.

Junior safety Adam Smith said JMU’s defense is using this week to study up on Summers and Elon’s run-pass option.

“We’re coached well on it,” Smith said, “to use our eyes and do what we’re supposed to do in the coverage. Coach Trott is a mastermind of defense, and he’s seen it enough times to understand where we need to be at certain points of the play.”