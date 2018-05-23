HARRISONBURG — Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe returned to James Madison for moments like the one that will happen Friday.

She came back to coach her alma mater because she understood what it would take to lift the Dukes to the top of the mountain in Division I women’s lacrosse. Now in her 12th year, Klaes-Bawcombe has her best team yet as she leads JMU (20-1) into the Final Four for just the second time in program history.

The Dukes face second-seeded North Carolina on Friday at 5 p.m. in Stony Brook, N.Y. Maryland and Boston College tangle in the other semifinal.

Leading the way is a group of seniors who were determined since losing in the second round last year to Penn State to make the 2018 season special.

“This a group that really has learned a lot from every game they’ve played throughout their entire careers, this is not just an evolution of this year in 2018,” Klaes-Bawcombe said Monday on a conference call with the other three Final Four coaches. “Because we have so much experience on this team, they understand what exactly it takes to get to this game.”

For the third-seeded Dukes, just earning a top-four seed was an uphill battle despite having just one loss this season.

After upsetting North Carolina to begin the season, the Dukes didn’t jump the Tar Heels in the coaches’ poll until a month later. After losing to Maryland on March 24, Madison never cracked the top four again in the national polls, staying at No. 5.

The lack of respect for a mid-major isn’t a surprise and something Klaes-Bawcombe said builds character.

“It’s a mentality that’s really created year after year,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “When you compete for JMU, you understand the situation. We have to perform to be there, no one is going to assume that we’re going to get there. We need to put in the work, and that’s exactly what this team is doing.”

Even before the season, Tar Heels coach Jenny Levy said she knew this JMU team had a chance to be better than people realized. Most of this year’s roster played pivotal roles in the Dukes’ 16-14 loss to UNC to begin the 2017 season.

Levy said when she watched the film from last season to prepare for the season opener, she knew her team would have a tough time with the Dukes.

“James Madison is a great team, I knew that going into the first game of the season,” Levy said. “I think people made a big deal of us losing to them in the beginning of the season, but I didn’t think it was a big deal because I knew they were really good and people hadn’t seen them play yet.

“Now, going back and looking at what they’ve done the past month on film, they are a great team, they have a lot of leadership, they have a lot of really strong players. Credit Shelley and her staff that they’ve just grinded it out and developed a really big-time contender in Division I.”

What has stood out to Klaes-Bawcombe about this season is how consistent her team has been since the opening draw in February. There were plenty of tests along the way for the Dukes, but the coach said her team has done a good job at learning from their experiences and getting better from it.

She said it’s been nice to see her team build upon each game and continuing to let the doubters serve as fuel for its run to Stony Brook, N.Y.

“It’s just been really rewarding seeing this team perform so consistently game after game and building on their mentality each time they go out there,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “That chip, it’s something that’s built up over time. It’s like that callous that’s been created and they get it, they understand and they have so much motivation and inspiration leading the charge.”