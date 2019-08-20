HARRISONBURG — The disruption they cause can change games and might even determine how deep into the season James Madison plays this year. “This D-Line is easy to play behind, just let me say that,” Dukes linebacker Landan Word said. Senior defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka and junior defensive tackles Adeeb Atariwa and Mike Greene combined for 42 starts, 39 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks last season. The four of them said they think they can be even better in 2019. “It’s literally the same front four back,” Carter said. “We have four returning starters who have played a lot at a high level,” Daka said, “and communication wise it’s so much easier. You can play so much faster.” Carter was named a STATS FCS Preseason All-American earlier this summer. Carter and Daka were All-Colonial Athletic Association choices last year. Atariwa cited the comfort of the group and the chemistry that should aid their success. They get along with one another, enjoy playing together, are happy they get to do it for a second consecutive campaign and know how to get the most out of each other. “Adeeb is probably the most intense I’d say,” Daka said. “He’s all about his business. Then, Ron’Dell is a goof ball. He’s one of the biggest goof balls and that’s something people might not know. He’s the class clown. But if you ask him, he’ll say I’m the class clown, but we know when to make it intense. Mike has his goofy moments and then he has his intense moments. “But the D-Line is probably the position with the most characters. We know have the most personality on the squad, and it helps us on the field.”

James Madison defensive end John Daka finishes a drill during practice last week at Bridgeforth Stadium. (Greg Madia / DN-R)

The leader of the group is Carter, who was a team captain last year. He’s the catalyst for pushing the inexperienced second- and third-team defensive linemen in the right direction since they must contribute in a reserve role this season. “I’m not one of those drill sergeant dudes,” Carter said. “Guys like me and they respect me. I can say things in a funny way without trying to be disrespectful, but to get my point across.” It helps Carter is an NFL prospect, has played in 28 games over the past two years and has racked up 86 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks since transferring to JMU from Rutgers. “I know what it’s like to think you know something and you don’t know it,” Carter said. “I know what it’s like to be a position where you have an opportunity to play and lose that opportunity from not studying your playbook. Any situation that you could think of besides a major injury, I’ve been through it and I think that’s why guys can relate to me and I like to give that knowledge out.” True freshman defensive end Jalen Green, who won’t redshirt this season and is likely to play behind either Carter or Daka, learned that from Carter on the eve of the Dukes starting training camp. “I walk into Jalen Green’s room and he’s playing a game,” Carter said. “I’m like, ‘Yo, bro. What do you do on this play? What do you do on that play?’ And he’s looking at me. I’m like, ‘Bro, do you know what you’re doing? I see you playing a game, but make sure you know the playbook.’ “And I’m not saying he didn’t know the playbook, but the point I was trying to make to him was that his first practice was [the next day] and he needs to know the playbook a little bit better.” Daka didn’t see significant action early in his career like Green will, but Daka made a sudden impact last year with a 10-sack season. The Wise High School product said he’s leading in his own way now also while helping roommate Bryce Maginley learn the position in his transition from inside linebacker to defensive end. Daka said Maginley, Green and defensive tackles Tony Thurston and Garrett Groulx will be contributing backups for the Dukes. And what Daka did on the field last year has Atariwa and Greene inspired to be more productive than they were in 2018, too.

James Madison defensive tackles Mike Greene, left, and Adeeb Atariwa stop for a photo during Dukes practice earlier this month at Bridgeforth Stadium. (Greg Madia / DN-R)