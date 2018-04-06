HARRISONBURG — Bob Trott likes to use the same line this time of year.

“It starts over,” the third-year James Madison defensive coordinator said.

And this year that line couldn’t be more appropriate.

This past fall, Trott’s defense was one of the best in FCS — first nationally for scoring (11.1 points per game), first in sacks (51), first in interceptions (31) and third in total defense (252 yards per game). But the Dukes have graduated seven defensive starters from the squad that reached the 2017 championship game. Additionally, three of the four returning starters haven’t practiced yet this spring due to injury, which has left the unit with mostly fresh faces in the early stages of prepping for 2018.

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection, junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter saw action in pass-rushing situations, junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway started nine times in 2016, and junior Landan Word played in a reserve role this past fall.

Those four defenders are the only ones with significant experience practicing this spring, so the installation of the 4-2-5 scheme isn’t moving as quickly as it has in the past.

“Even last year we basically started from scratch,” Trott said, “but we could go faster.”

It’s back to basics while emphasizing the pillar beliefs of the defense.

“You’re always talking about set the edge, fill the gap, cushion and leverage, and that’s on every play,” Trott said.

Carter, who lined up at both defensive end and tackle last season while registering 28 tackles, eight for losses and four sacks, said he understands why it’s important for Trott to restart the process.

The 2017 season was Carter’s first at JMU after transferring from Rutgers and he was tasked with learning the defense in August training camp.

Just in Carter’s position group this spring, there are three newcomers to the unit — Wake Forest transfer end Paris Black, Virginia transfer tackle Juwan Moye and Garden City Community College transfer end Matt Terrell.

“I know they’re taking it slow because we do have young guys that have to understand the playbook first,” Carter said. “So you just can’t give them 10 different plays because they won’t understand all 10, but if you give them three plays and make them master those three, then you go to four, then go to five and then however many Coach Trott decides to build up to.

“But it’s been good to see and hopefully we keep pushing forward.”

While Holloway knows the ins and outs of the defense, having totaled 53 tackles when he was healthy two seasons ago, he said it doesn’t hurt to relearn it especially since he’s adjusting to play alongside, and build chemistry with, Word in the middle of JMU’s defense.

The 2017 defense benefited from embracing, perfecting and never wavering from those prioritized principles.

“Even if it’s like level 100 classes of the defense, it is the beginning of the defense, so you have to make sure you’re paying attention, too,” Holloway said. “The smallest things can get you beat in your assignment and then you know when it does get to those level 300 classes of the defense, it’ll come easier as it goes along.

“You have to pay attention to the basics and the small things.”

Trott, the 2017 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year, will use the remaining four practices and the Dukes’ April 14 spring game to keep teaching his system step by step.

“I love spring practice because it’s a great time to teach and learn,” Trott said. “And if we get better each day and each practice, I think it’s good.”