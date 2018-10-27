HARRISONBURG – There was one stop after another.

A sack on a third-down, fourth-quarter blitz from defensive back Wayne Davis, run-stuffing tackles from linebacker Dimitri Holloway, pass breakups from cornerback Jimmy Moreland and a critical third-quarter interception from linebacker Landan Word.

James Madison’s defense kept turning Stony Brook away in its 13-10 come-from-behind victory in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

“It was one you just had to get used to as you were playing along in it,” said Holloway, who led all tacklers with 16. “It was tough battles all night within the trenches, so it was a good one to be part of.”

JMU tied the game and took the lead on a pair for fourth-quarter field goals from kicker Tyler Gray, but those proved to be the difference only because of the defense, which shutout Stony Brook in the second half.

The No. 3 Dukes (6-2, 4-1 CAA) came up with seven third-down stops to hold the No. 15 Seawolves (6-3, 4-2 CAA) to one third-down conversion and without any points over the final 30 minutes.

“They just started bringing pressure,” Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone said.

Third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said his team began to take control when Word picked off Carbone’s pass, which was tipped in the air at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Mike Greene.

“Our defense was gaining confidence the more the game wore on,” Houston said. “And certainly the interception by Landan was with Stony Brook driving at our 35-yard line, so it was a big-time play right there that got the momentum back and that’s really when it started to swing in our favor.”

Stony Brook managed only 120 total yards in the second half, but 42 of those came on its final drive of desperation that ended with a 50-yard game-tying field goal try from kicker Alex Lucansky coming up short as time expired.

In the second half, JMU’s defense corralled Stony Brook rushers for loss or no gain on seven occasions, and Davis’ sack of Carbone went for a loss of 10 yards.

“In the first half, we played a lot of man,” said Moreland, who finished with five tackles, a half of tackle for loss and two pass breakups. “But in the second half, we felt like we could get pressure on [Carbone], so we came out, put a lot of pressure on him and that caused them to make mistakes.”

Said Houston, “The sack by Wayne was a big play because it finally got that big stop that we needed to get the field position back.”

JMU’s average starting field position was its own 32 and Stony Brook’s average starting field position was its own 26.

The consequent possession after Davis’ sack resulted in Gray’s go-ahead 24-yard field goal after the offense marched 56 yards while leaning heavily on running back Trai Sharp, who had five carries for 22 yards on the series.

Fellow running back Cardon Johnson led JMU with 60 rushing yards.

“We just wanted to stick to the game plan,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to move the ball down the field as best as we could. If we could get in field-goal range or we could score, whatever to put points on the board.”

Stony Brook held JMU to 3.7 yards per play and the Dukes’ lone touchdown came in the opening quarter when quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with Kyndel Dean for a 15-yard score.

The Seawolves took a 10-7 lead before halftime when running back Donald Liotine had a 30-yard touchdown run and DiNucci’s late second-quarter fumble led to a field goal for Lucansky.

But Liotine’s run was Stony Brook’s longest play of the day, and Liotine and running mate Jordan Gowins, the CAA’s top two rushers, were held to 71 yards and 54 yards respectively. Entering Saturday, Liotine was averaging 98 yards on the ground per game and Gowins was averaging 101.9 yards per game.

“They’re a very disciplined defensive team,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said of JMU. “They blitzed a lot more in the second half, so they made some in-game adjustments and we made some, but overall, it’s two great football teams on a Saturday afternoon playing great defensive football.”