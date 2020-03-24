The option Adam Smith is exploring certainly isn’t how he envisioned his pro day workout unfolding.

But the former James Madison safety, an Associated Press FCS All-American this past fall and two-time first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice, knows for himself that an altered version of the showcase is better than no version at all.

JMU had to scrap its annual pro day, scheduled for this past Thursday, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I definitely thought pro day was extremely important,” Smith told the Daily News-Record, “and that I would test pretty well.

“I thought it was going to help me raise my draft stock, so it’s definitely disappointing. But I’m eager to get it in some way or somehow to get those numbers out there. I anticipated having a good pro day and testing well, and then also speaking well [to scouts], so it’s something where I’m going to have to find a little bit of value in myself in a different way. I’m going to have to show these teams that I can be the player that they want.”

So Smith said he’s exploring the idea of taping himself through drills and sending it to NFL teams and scouts. Around the country, other prospects, whose pro days were canceled for the same reason, are doing the same, and via Twitter this past Saturday the Senior Bowl released a step-by-step instructional video of how players can properly conduct their own pro day to NFL specifications.

“Some people are holding private pro days and videotaping them,” Smith, who tallied 67 tackles and six interceptions in 2019 for the Dukes, explained, “and having former scouts out there to run it and stuff like that. So that’s a possibility but we’re going to have to wait and see. But that’s what I’m looking at and hopefully, something can come out of that. I know some people who have already done that, and hopefully, I can find a way to make it work.”

But not all of JMU’s prospects feel the need to pursue an alternate pro day.

Former quarterback Ben DiNucci, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year this past season, said there isn’t an adequate substitute for how a player at his position needs to perform.

“The whole point of the pro day is that scouts want to see you live,” DiNucci said. “For quarterbacks, especially it’s big because they want to see how the ball comes out of your hand and your footwork, too, and that’s a bunch of stuff that is hard to evaluate if you’re watching tape.”

Another difference between DiNucci and Smith is how they feel about their NFL chances.

No prospect is guaranteed anything, but DiNucci is one of a few Dukes to have garnered the attention of scouts and draft analysts for more than one season. Smith was hoping a good showing during pro day could catapult his stock up draft boards.

“I talked to my agent [Wednesday] and he said just keep taking this thing day by day and make sure you’re working out,” DiNucci said. “He said he’d been talking to teams almost every day on my behalf, so I don’t need to worry about that and it’s not like my stock is going to drop based on not having a pro day.”