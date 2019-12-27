Those consecutive snaps against Weber State showcased exactly what Wayne Davis provides James Madison.

The junior spur – what the Dukes call their hybrid outside linebacker-safety spot – doesn’t appear on any All-American teams or any All-Colonial Athletic Association squads, but it’s probably because the position he plays isn’t typically one to accumulate the most of any specific statistic.

His job is to do everything well.

“It’s very different,” Davis said after second-seeded JMU topped No. 3-seed Weber State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday to advance to the Jan. 11 national championship game in Texas against top-seeded North Dakota State.

“My tendencies are different on every play,” he added.

Take Weber State’s first series of the second quarter for example.

On a second-and-10 from the Weber State 40-yard line, JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman called for Davis to blitz.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder took off from where he was initially mirrored against an opposing slot receiver before the ball was snapped. Davis blew past a motioning H-back and corralled Weber State running back Kevin Smith in the backfield for a 2-yard loss.

“It’s funny, earlier in the year I don’t think he liked blitzing,” Hetherman said. “But he’s a really good blitzer.”

Davis said: “First when I was blitzing it was me against linemen, and I’m more of a safety, so it was kind of rough on me. So I kept going back to the drawing board and working on my blitz moves. And now I love it.”