HARRISONBURG — James Madison emptied every ounce of anger it had during its first inning against College of Charleston.

After losing earlier Thursday to Hofstra, the Dukes soaked in their disappointment for almost three hours while the Cougars battled UNC-Wilmington in an elimination game. When JMU finally hit the field, it was ready and so were its bats.

Madison blasted eight hits — four of which left the park — and sent 17 batters to the plate in a 14-run opening frame that set the tone in a 15-0 dismantling of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.

“I wouldn’t call it anger, it was more of a response,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “They wanted to show the community and this crowd what type of team they are. They didn’t want to fold. It was important to them to make that statement that just because we got beat against Hofstra doesn’t mean we’re done yet.”

The offensive barrage started from the first batter of that bottom of the first inning. Senior Morgan Tolle and freshman Sara Jubas reached base on infield singles to set the table for sophomore Kate Gordon’s three-run blast. A pair of walks to the next two batters forced a pitching change from the Cougars.

Even though Charleston picked up two outs in the next four batters, the Dukes scored 10 more runs with two outs while forcing the Cougars to re-insert starting pitcher Izzy Berouty during the wild first inning.

“It’s a huge confidence boost because we haven’t put that many runs up in awhile,” Gordon said. “Especially in the last two games, we weren’t scoring as much as we usually do, so it was good that we put that many runs up.”

It was a good day for Gordon, too, who picked up a pair of hits and four RBIs in the opening frame. The sophomore from Page County entered the contest on a seven-game hitting streak, but the previous six games had just been single-hit affairs as her average dropped 22 points.

LaPorte said Gordon had been struggling with pitch selection early in counts, which limited the number of quality pitches she saw, but said she stayed patient against the Cougars. Gordon said she just cleared her mind better this game and re-focused her mind on hitting.

“I had to get out of my own mind and I had to go up there blank,” Gordon said.

Staked to a 14-run lead, two of which she supplied herself with a home run, sophomore Odicci Alexander neutralized Charleston for the remaining four innings. She allowed just a walk in those final frames and then struck out the side to close out the game in the fifth.

After not lasting a full game in JMU’s first two games in the CAA Tournament, Alexander said the strong finish was important for her mentally.

“My mindset was to not to let them score,” Alexander said. “I know when I let other teams score, it gets to me sometimes. My teammates had my back, so it wasn’t really hard. I was just cruising really.”

During that first-inning onslaught, Tolle hit a grand slam to center field, giving her the JMU record for homers in a season with her 18th long ball. It was part of a 4-for-4 effort at the dish for the senior.

She said between the 9-6 loss to Hofstra in the first game Thursday and the win over Charleston, the Dukes put an emphasis on making sure they built up momentum for today’s championship game.

“We definitely had the mindset that we had to bounce back and we had to prove ourselves,” Tolle said. “We knew whatever we did [Thursday] was going to lead into [today], so our bats are on fire and [today] should be fun.”

The Dukes and Pride will meet at noon with JMU needing a win to set up a winner-take-all final game 30 minutes later. LaPorte said the key for Madison to force that second game is to get back what worked well during the regular-season sweep of Hofstra and not let the Pride’s pitchers dictate the game from the circle.

“The thing that we didn’t do that we did the last time was we were able to control their pitcher, both of them,” LaPorte said immediately after the Hofstra loss Thursday. “We got [starter Sarah] Cornell out of there quick, we got her rattled and then in the middle of the game, we just let [Sophie] Dandola control the game and the game just passed us by. We just can’t do that against an offense like Hofstra’s.”