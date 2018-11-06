HARRISONBURG — Realistically, James Madison’s season opener Tuesday night at the Convocation Center was never going to be more than a tuneup against an overmatched Division III opponent, an opportunity to workout some kinks and for third-year coach Louis Rowe to see the team in action.

And so it was with the Dukes starting to look quite comfortable on the floor about midway through the first half on the way to a 86-58 victory against Eastern Mennonite. Sophomore Darius Banks had 22 points with nine rebounds, seven steals and five assists to lead JMU, which had four players in double figures. Stuckey Mosley and Matt Lewis each added 15 for the Dukes.

All in all it was a successful night that set JMU up for what should be its first true test of the season, Friday at East Carolina.

“Always happy with a win,” Rowe said. “But always room for improvement. I feel like the things that we do well, we did well, but not consistently enough. I think there were times when we defended, but I thought there were huge stretches when we didn’t defend and it was focus and energy.”

The Dukes used their trademark pressure and trapping defense to build a lead of more than 30 points in the second half, but there were times throughout the game when breakdowns happened and Eastern Mennonite players slipped through for easy buckets.

To the Royals credit, they weren’t overwhelmed coming into a Colonial Athletic Association arena.

“I thought our guys competed really well and competed every single possession,” EMU coach Melvin Felix said. “Obviously their size and skill was a little bit better at points. But every single possession our guys were battling. That was my biggest concern and I thought they handled it really well.”

Picking up right where he left off in CAA play last season, Lewis scored JMU’s first basket of the 2018-19 season, slashing into the lane for a driving bucket in transition. But the start was a little sloppy for the Dukes, who committed four turnovers in the first 11 minutes while the Royals hung around for much of the first half.

But as expected, James Madison’s size and athleticism steadily began to overwhelm the neighbors from across town.

Sophomore forward Greg Jones quickly showed why he earned his first career start, scoring a career-high 14 points with six rebounds while Dwight Wilson came off the bench to score eight points with a game-high 12 rebounds in the post.

Eastern Mennonite senior center Sammy Thomas had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Royals.

But it was Banks’ show, doing it all for the Dukes, particularly in the second half. Once in each half when the Royals had chipped the lead below 20 points and threatened to make a run, it was the sophomore guard who came up with a steal at the top of the key and finished with a slam on the other end.

“That’s just what I do,” Banks said. “I try to get steals and just try to feed my teammates. I try to build energy off of them and let them build energy off of me.”

The energy in the Convocation Center was high at times Tuesday, but the Dukes came away knowing they’ll need to bring it more consistently next time out against the Pirates.