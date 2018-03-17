HARRISONBURG — James Madison delivered the first punch Saturday, and it quickly turned into the knockout blow.

The Dukes scored the first 13 points of their second-round WNIT contest against Radford and held the Highlanders without a field goal for the first 7:51 of play. JMU never relented after that initial run, though, leading by double digits for almost the rest of the way while cruising to a 62-35 triumph at the Convocation Center.

"It gets us going, you build momentum if you make your first couple of shots," sophomore Kelly Koshuta said. "It starts the game really well and we did a really good job of that today."

Lexie Barrier provided the first spark for the Dukes, scoring eight of those opening 13 points. She then scored JMU's first six points in the second half to push the advantage up to 18 points before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter with 19 points. Barrier's 19 points paced a trio of Dukes in double figures along with Koshuta (16) and sophomore Kamiah Smalls (17).

It was the sophomore's third good offensive game in JMU's last four contests after setting a career high with 24 points against College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals last week and then breaking that mark with 27 in Thursday's 60-52 win over East Tennessee State in the first round of the WNIT. The performances are a trend that second-year JMU women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan said might be a springboard for the sophomore as she heads into her final two years of college basketball.

"She comes out hot again today, and if this is her light switch, people are in trouble," O'Regan said. "Whoever we play next, she has to build another performance on that, but if this is her light switch and this is who she's going to be — I've been saying this for a long time now — and I think it could be. She has great bounce and a determination to go score, it's something we've worked a lot on her and I."

The Dukes' (23-10) completely dominated the interior on both ends of the court for all 40 minutes. They outscored the Highlanders (24-9) 34-18 in the paint and held a decisive 49-26 rebounding advantage.

JMU collected nearly half of its 34 chances at offensive rebounds, converting 16 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points. They also limited Radford to eight second chances, an impressive total considering the Highlanders shot 24.5 percent from the field.

"We were pretty locked in defensively and really locked in on the glass, which I was all about, we focus on rebounding quite a bit," O'Regan said. "We certainly came to play in that department."

It was that edge on the interior that allowed JMU to jump out to a large lead in the first place. The Dukes scored 24 points in the paint in the first half and limited Radford to just six.

Koshuta scored 10 points in the first half as the Dukes pounded the ball into her on the low post at every opportunity. On the other end, the Dukes swatted four shots and allowed Radford to just four shots inside the 3-point arc in the opening 20 minutes.

"I thought the first half, they converted some close-range shots," Radford coach Mike McGuire said. "I thought we did a good job at getting the ball inside, we just couldn't hit the close-range shots. We shot 21 percent in the first half or maybe it was 24, but it was low, too low. Just some plays that we normally make didn't go in and they were converting at a high rate early, and it was too big of a deficit to come back from."

Radford's forwards were two of its three leading scorers entering the game and a large portion of JMU's defensive gameplan. The Dukes were able to shut down those close-range attempts with solid vertical defense and good footwork to stay in front of the Highlanders' frontcourt.

Radford's three forwards scored 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting while drawing just eight free-throw attempts.



"One thing we watched on film is what is their go-to move and how to defend them," Koshuta said. "We knew White, in particular, wanted to take a few dribbles and get all the way to the side, so we made sure to slide our feet and not build a wall so she had to shoot over the top of us."

The Dukes await the winner of Sunday's game between Saint Joseph's and West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. The WNIT will announce a time and location for JMU's third-round game after that game.