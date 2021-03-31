DukesofJMU - Dukes Could Have Another QB Decision To Make

It’s not the worst dilemma for a coach to encounter.

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti has two quarterbacks, who in their most recent appearances each proved they deserve to play.

Fifth-year senior Cole Johnson started and led the Dukes on four touchdown drives of 55 yards or longer while completing 73 percent his throws for 220 yards and a score in their blowout win at William & Mary on Saturday. Fourth-year junior Gage Moloney was unavailable to make the trip to Williamsburg, but he came off the bench to replace Johnson earlier this month at Elon and engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives to rally JMU past the Phoenix.

“I guess I probably do have a decision to make if Gage is available,” Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches Zoom. “Hopefully he is, and I guess we’ll find out Saturday what that decision is.”

No. 1 JMU travels to No. 15 Richmond for a noon kickoff this Saturday.

To this point, Johnson has started all four spring contests and the Dukes have won four games. He wasn’t sharp in victories over Robert Morris and Elon, throwing four interceptions in those two matchups, prompting Cignetti to make the switch to Moloney in the second half of the win over the Phoenix.

Moloney provided a burst of energy then, finishing 3-of-6 for 46 yards and a critical touchdown throw to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. Moloney would have started against William & Mary on March 13 had the game not been postponed due to coronavirus problems within the team.

Whatever Cignetti’s choice is – if he has to make one – shouldn’t be an issue for the team, he said.

“They’re two really good guys,” Cignetti said, “who are very popular with their teammates and both guys are really into winning and whatever it takes to win. There’s no controversy there, that’s for sure.”

Richmond coach Russ Huesman said during his film preparation for the Dukes he noticed Johnson played well against William & Mary.

“He threw the ball really well and you can tell he’s got a really strong arm,” Huesman said. “And the one thing we tell our guy [Richmond quarterback Joe] Mancuso to do is get it to our weapons and I think that’s what showed up more than anything. [Johnson] got the ball to his weapons. He threw it really well.

“And so he’s a good player. He just hasn’t played a lot of football and I think now he’s starting to get it, where he’s played some and feeling better about it. Quarterback is a different position. It’s a tough spot. You got the ball in your hands every snap and you’ve got to make a lot of critical decisions, but I was extremely impressed with him against William & Mary.”

The Spiders aren’t sure which JMU signal-caller will line up behind center, though, Huesman said.

“During COVID, you never know what to expect,” Huesman said. “… So when you go out there for pregame, you don’t know what you’re going to see to be honest with you. It’s kind of strange, and I know a lot of people have had injuries and Covid issues.”