RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison had its chances, but two second-half drives with the potential for more ended in field goals and derailed the Dukes from catching N.C. State from behind.

Wolfpack senior quarterback Ryan Finley tossed both of his touchdown passes in the second half, which helped N.C. State build a lead and eventually to a 24-13 season-opening win over JMU on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Dukes’ defense held N.C. State to just seven points in the second half, but had to settle offensively for two field goals from sophomore kicker Ethan Ratke while trying to comeback.

A fourth quarter drive was stopped after a 24-yard run from senior Marcus Marshall set up a first-and-goal from the 4-yardline. The Dukes’ opening possession of the second half was halted after the Wolfpack tackled wide receiver Riley Stapleton at the 3 on third down.

Finley’s scoring throws were to CJ Riley and Thayer Thomas, and put N.C. State head by 10 points after the Dukes scored the opening touchdown of the game on a first-quarter throw from junior quarterback Ben DiNucci to Stapleton.

DiNucci finished 23-of-27 for 197 passing yards and a touchdown in his JMU debut.

