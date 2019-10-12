HARRISONBURG — The two coaches used a similar line.

They know their players understand exactly the energy and type of feel a meeting accompanied by possible conference championship ramifications brings.

“This one coming up shouldn’t be very hard to get up for,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “We’ve been on the road for three weeks in a row and we get to play in front of our home fans against an undefeated team, so this will be an exciting day.”

Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said: “I don’t think we’ll have to worry too much about the guys being excited with coming down to that environment. It’ll be loud and raucous like it always is, so our guys will be excited about that.”

Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the No. 2 Dukes (5-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) host the No. 5 Wildcats (6-0, 3-0 CAA) in front of an already-announced sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium crowd. The winner stays unbeaten in conference action and continues on the inside track toward a league title.

JMU was the preseason favorite to win the CAA while Villanova was picked to finish ninth. The Wildcats haven’t had a winning campaign since 2016 while the Dukes have reached the postseason in each of the last five years.

“JMU has been the premier program in our league,” Ferrante said. “So our players are just excited to take on the challenge and it should be a heck of a contest if we go down there and play a clean game.

“I think when you play a team like this, you have to minimize your mistakes and take it one play at a time to keep it close going into the fourth quarter and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Neither side has trouble scoring halfway through their respective seasons, boasting two of the top 11 scoring offenses in the FCS. The Dukes are sixth-best, averaging 41.2 points per game, while the Wildcats are 11th-best, averaging 39.5 points per contest.

“They have more of a true quarterback this year,” JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene said. “Last year, they had more of a wildcat quarterback and did more running, but this quarterback this year can run it and throw it and the running back is playing real good, and they look like a real good team. But we have to see [today] how they face off against us.”

The quarterback Greene brought up is Campbell transfer Daniel Smith, whose 138 points responsible for are the second most of any player in the subdivision, and the running back is Justin Covington, who is second nationally with 727 rushing yards.

Greene said the primary task for him and the Dukes’ defense is to stop Covington, which is not all that different from what Villanova linebacker Drew Wiley said about JMU’s offense.

The Dukes have rushed for more than 300 yards in each of the last two weeks and Wiley wants the Wildcats to reduce the large gains JMU has shown it can rack up on the ground.

“They’re very versatile and they love to run the football,” Wiley said. “Ben [DiNucci] is a great quarterback and they have a three-headed monster in the backfield and I’m looking forward to taking them on.”

To get to this Top-5 clash, both JMU and Villanova handled non-conference FCS competition with ease before quick starts in CAA play. Each team has also already won an overtime game this season, with the Wildcats notching a 52-45 win at Towson on Sept. 21 and the Dukes overcoming four turnovers to beat Stony Brook 45-38 last Saturday on Long Island.

“But a win is a win,” DiNucci said. “And here we are at 5-1 halfway through the season and we’ve got an undefeated team coming in here [today] with family weekend. We expect a huge crowd and hopefully we can put on a show for them.”

The Coaches: In his ninth season as a head coach, Cignetti is 72-27 overall. Ferrante is in his 33rd season at Villanova and his third as head coach of the Wildcats, entering today with a 16-12 mark as the man in charge.

The Quarterbacks: The two quarterbacks are in the mix to earn the first-team All-CAA honor this year.

Smith’s 23 total touchdowns to only three interceptions proves he’s the catalyst for Villanova’s offense and DiNucci is in the top five in FCS for completion percentage and passing efficiency.

“I trust myself enough to where if I see a defense in man coverage and it’s third-down-and-manageable, I’ll stick my back foot in the ground and try to get what I need,” said DiNucci, who has 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns in addition to the 1,284 passing yards and eight scores he has in the passing game. “I trust my athletic ability to be able to do that and I think I’ve done a good job this year when I’m outside the pocket of sticking my head down and going to get positive yards instead of throwing some of those 50-50 balls up or trying to make a stupid decision and throwing the ball across my body where it results in a turnover or fumble or something of that nature.”

Series History: In recent years, the Dukes have the clear advantage in the series.

JMU shutout Villanova 37-0 last year and has won four straight over the Wildcats while, on average, outscoring them 31.3 points per game to 11 points per game during that span.

All-time, JMU leads the series 16-11.

Can’t Miss Matchup: Dukes senior wide receiver Brandon Polk, a Penn State transfer, has displayed each Saturday he’s the most impactful newcomer on the Madison roster this season.

Polk has 25 catches for 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Depending on how deep JMU plays into December or January, Polk could become just the second receiver in school history to eclipse 1,000 yards.

But this week, the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder faces his toughest one-on-one matchup yet with Villanova junior cornerback Jaquan Amos on the other side. Amos has already returned two interceptions for touchdowns this season and at 6-foot-1, has a height edge on Polk.

Not Forgetting Stapleton: With Polk’s success, it’s easy to forget about fifth-year senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton for JMU, but he’s aided the offense since returning from suspension.

“He’s made a number of big catches for us,” Cignetti said.

In three games, Stapleton recorded 11 catches and nine of them have resulted in first downs including a 20-yard grab in overtime last week to setup running back Jawon Hamilton’s game-winning touchdown run.

Another Meeting With The Stack: Two weeks ago, Cignetti and the offensive staff had a plan to combat Elon’s 3-3-5 and it worked.

JMU rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-10 win over the Phoenix. Today, the Dukes will be met with another version, perhaps an enhanced version, of the same defense.

Villanova is second in the CAA and 12th nationally for run defense, giving up only 89.7 rushing yards per game.

“The base is the same, but after that there’s definitely been some tweaks since last season,” Cignetti said Villanova’s defense. “There’s a lot more press-man coverage showing up and some coverage variety showing up that never showed up in the past. There’s some blitzes not being run that were run in the past and they’ve got good players.”

DiNucci said they key to success against the stack is identifying blitzing defenders.

“Their three down linemen and backers are physical, big dudes who can fill holes,” DiNucci said. “So me and [center] Mac Patrick are going to have to be on the same page as far as communication goes and making sure we get protections communicated so we don’t have guys running free.”

At Some Point: JMU is going to stop giving the ball away.

The Dukes have fumbled 14 times and lost seven, which is more fumbles lost this season than all but four teams in the entire FCS.

“That’s going to start to hurt us and will cost us one of these games,” DiNucci said.

On Tuesday, Cignetti put the team through ball-security drills during a rain-soaked practice to emphasize the importance of keeping possession.

“They seem like they went OK,” Cignetti said with a grin. “We’ll find out on Saturday.”

Don’t Be Surprised If: Villanova tests the JMU secondary.

Last Saturday, Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields completed eight passes that went for 20 or more yards against the Dukes who were without starting cornerbacks Rashad Robinson for the whole game and Wesley McCormick for most of it.

“We’re hoping to get guys back and we’re expecting to,” Cignetti said. “And we’re looking at some other guys, too, and it all starts with your technique and the ball-in-the-air skills.”

Villanova has thrown six touchdown passes for 20 or more yards this season.

More Than Anything: JMU believes it has some momentum.

Last week’s win in overtime at Stony Brook gave the Dukes their fifth straight victory with the last three of those five all coming on the road.

“It’s great we felt some adversity early,” Greene said. “We saw how our players were able to react and how we play in those tight moments, but we’ve got to grow from that and grow every single week.”