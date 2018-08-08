HARRISONBURG — Imagine knowing what bacon tastes like and then restraining yourself from eating it.

No more hot, sizzling pork breakfast meat would be a travesty.

“Even when we were in the dining hall today, I had turkey bacon and turkey sausage,” James Madison junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said.

His teammates can chow down on as many strips as they’d like, but over the offseason, Carter made a conscious effort to improve his fitness and increase his stamina.

The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder wants to play as many snaps consecutively as possible. Carter is projected to start for the Dukes.

“I never had a problem with going hard,” Carter said. “But I had a problem with going hard every single play.”

He recognized change was necessary, so he drastically altered his diet.

“I cut down on eating bad food,” Carter said. “I don’t really eat fast food anymore. I used to eat fast food all the time, so you saw the weight I had been was a different kind of weight.”

When Carter arrived at JMU last summer after transferring from Rutgers, he came in at about 275 pounds. Even he’ll admit not all of it was good weight.

After training ahead of the 2017 season, he got himself down to 255 pounds for his first game with the Dukes. A full year in JMU’s strength program — coach Mike Houston calls Carter the hardest worker in the team’s weight room — coupled with the diet has yo-yoed him back up to 268 pounds, and there’s no bad weight.

“I drink a gallon of water a day, eat fruit all the time, I cut down on fast food and I cut out pork completely,” Carter said. “I eat turkey, chicken and beef and it helped me.

“In summer conditioning, I felt way better and that’s why my body looks a little different. I’m back to about 270 pounds but it’s all good weight.

“But I can’t even tell you the last time I had pork bacon, it was probably before spring ball.”

If he really has a desire for fast food, he’ll allow himself a cheat-day meal at Chick-fil-A, he said.

As a role player fitting at defensive end or defensive tackle depending what position JMU needed Carter at in 2017, he compiled 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.