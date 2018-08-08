Dukes' Carter Leaves Home The Bacon
JMU Junior DE Changes Diet To Increase Stamina
HARRISONBURG — Imagine knowing what bacon tastes like and then restraining yourself from eating it.
No more hot, sizzling pork breakfast meat would be a travesty.
“Even when we were in the dining hall today, I had turkey bacon and turkey sausage,” James Madison junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said.
His teammates can chow down on as many strips as they’d like, but over the offseason, Carter made a conscious effort to improve his fitness and increase his stamina.
The 6-foot-3, 268-pounder wants to play as many snaps consecutively as possible. Carter is projected to start for the Dukes.
“I never had a problem with going hard,” Carter said. “But I had a problem with going hard every single play.”
He recognized change was necessary, so he drastically altered his diet.
“I cut down on eating bad food,” Carter said. “I don’t really eat fast food anymore. I used to eat fast food all the time, so you saw the weight I had been was a different kind of weight.”
When Carter arrived at JMU last summer after transferring from Rutgers, he came in at about 275 pounds. Even he’ll admit not all of it was good weight.
After training ahead of the 2017 season, he got himself down to 255 pounds for his first game with the Dukes. A full year in JMU’s strength program — coach Mike Houston calls Carter the hardest worker in the team’s weight room — coupled with the diet has yo-yoed him back up to 268 pounds, and there’s no bad weight.
“I drink a gallon of water a day, eat fruit all the time, I cut down on fast food and I cut out pork completely,” Carter said. “I eat turkey, chicken and beef and it helped me.
“In summer conditioning, I felt way better and that’s why my body looks a little different. I’m back to about 270 pounds but it’s all good weight.
“But I can’t even tell you the last time I had pork bacon, it was probably before spring ball.”
If he really has a desire for fast food, he’ll allow himself a cheat-day meal at Chick-fil-A, he said.
As a role player fitting at defensive end or defensive tackle depending what position JMU needed Carter at in 2017, he compiled 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups.
“So he’s not going to buy me barbeque anymore? I like pork,” defensive coordinator Bob Trott said with a smile. “But Ron’Dell has become one of the leaders of the team. He started doing it last year and then when the new season started in the winter and spring, he’s just done a great job.
“He’s one of the guys that the kids look up to, so we’re counting on him and expect him to have a big year.”
Over the first four days of training camp, Carter said he is focused on defending the running game. He was used mostly in pass-rushing situations last year.
If he’s going to play every play, he not only must be conditioned to last but also to withstand the battle with opposing offensive linemen.
“Now that I’m into this role that I’m in now, starting,” Carter said, “I realize that it’s imperative that I learn how to stop the run, especially when we play N.C. State.
“You see those big O-linemen. I’m going to have to bring my A game. Anytime we’re doing the run-stopping drills and we’re shooting our hands on each other, I make sure I have inside hands and drive my feet because that’s going to be critical when I get to the game.”
Houston said he’s noticed the transformation in all areas of Carter’s approach.
“He looks different than he did a year ago,” Houston said. “A lot of that is a credit to [strength coach John Williams], our nutritionists, and his dedication.
“I think Ron’Dell is highly motivated and he’s prepared himself to come into camp and be able to compete. Doing things like that shows a lot of discipline, but that’s what you’d expect from a guy like him.”