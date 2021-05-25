Dukes Bolster D-Line Depth

James Madison football officially signed two transfer defensive linemen early Tuesday before picking up a commitment later in the day from another.

Bryce Carter (Towson) and Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) were officially added to the Dukes’ roster, and then Jordan Funk, who played at Army this past fall, announced via Twitter his decision to continue his career at JMU.

Funk starred for Damascus High School previously, earning first-team All-Met honors from the Washington Post and having helped Damascus to three state championships.

Hamdan and Carter committed to JMU last month. It was then Hamdan told the Daily News-Record, “I know JMU has a winning culture. So, I’m just looking forward to adding more championships to that.”

At Ohio State, Hamdan appeared in five career games and made four career tackles. Carter was a two-year starter and 2019 team captain for Towson, racking up 144 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 15 sacks while with the Tigers.

Funk appeared in nine games for Army this past season, and registered five tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s the fourth transfer to commit to JMU in the last six weeks, joining Carter, Hamdan and former VMI defensive back Josh ‘Cheese’ Sarratt, who gave the Dukes a verbal pledge this past Saturday.