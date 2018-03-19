HARRISONBURG — In the last six weeks, James Madison has made a habit of throwing the first punch at home.

In the six games the Dukes have played at the Convocation Center, quick starts have become the norm. The pattern didn’t change at all Saturday against Radford.

For the fourth time in those six contests, JMU scored at least the first 11 points, taking a 13-0 lead on the Highlanders in the opening 4:05 and then cruising to a 62-35 win in the second round of the WNIT.

“I don’t think it just starts when the game is about to start,” sophomore guard Kamiah Smalls said. “It all starts when you first wake up in the morning and you realize that it’s game day.”

Wherever the energy originated, JMU’s starters were ready to play as soon as the official threw the jump ball in the air to begin the game. The Dukes held Radford to 1-of-13 shooting in the first quarter and turned those misses into easy offense.

After sophomore Kelly Koshuta banked home a layup on JMU’s first possession, Smalls and Lexie Barrier sank 3s on consecutive trips down the floor to open up the game. Barrier’s shot began a personal 8-0 run, and the sophomore eventually finished with a game-high 19 points to pace Koshuta (16) and Smalls (17), who joined her in double figures.

“Our starting group was really ready to go,” second-year JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “Obviously we go to Kelly almost every first play, but I thought Kamiah and Lexie were phenomenal to start the game.”

Radford eventually settled down after JMU’s initial punch and held the Dukes scoreless for the final 4:24 of the first quarter. Yet the Highlanders only scored two points themselves during that span — a Khiana Johnson jumper that was their only make of the quarter.

Radford (24-9) cut the advantage into single digits for 21 seconds in the second quarter, but didn’t come any closer the rest of the way.

“We just weren’t ready for their initial punch,” Highlanders coach Mike McGuire said. “They threw the first punch and it was very strong and we had no answer for that. ... You have to credit JMU for all of that.”

JMU (23-10) was able to sustain its opening burst by completely dominating the interior for all 40 minutes. Radford’s starting forwards were two of its three leading scorers entering the game, but could not get anything going against the Dukes’ post defense.

O’Regan said he thought Koshuta, who has been a defensive liability at times this season, would be able to defend the Highlanders’ post players, but she exceeded his expectations.

The sophomore combined with Tasia Butler, Kayla Cooper-Williams and Devon Merritt to make life difficult in the paint for Radford’s offense. The three forwards in Radford’s rotation finished with 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

The Dukes held a 34-16 edge in points in the paint, including a dominant 24-6 advantage in the first half.

“One thing we watched on film is what is their go-to move and how to defend them,” Koshuta said. “We knew [Janayla White], in particular, wanted to take a few dribbles and get all the way to the side, so we made sure to slide our feet and not build a wall and make sure she had to shoot over the top of us.

“It put us in a better position knowing what her move was.”

The Dukes’ defensive stranglehold on the paint also showed up in JMU’s 49-26 rebounding advantage. The Dukes turned 16 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points, but also limited the Highlanders to eight offensive rebounds off their 44 combined missed shots and free throws.

“We talk about it every single game, so it’s not like I said something different,” O’Regan said. “I just thought we had a really high level of toughness and aggressiveness. I thought we got rebounds in traffic; I thought we got rebounds in contact.

“It was clearly what was a focus for our team.”

The challenge for the Dukes is to carry that initial burst of energy onto the road for the third round of the WNIT. JMU will travel to Morgantown, W.Va., to face West Virginia — a 79-51 winner of Saint Joseph’s on Sunday — at 7 p.m. Thursday with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

O’Regan and Smalls both pointed to the same side of the court that would dictate if JMU would be successful or not moving forward.

“Defense wins game and that’s something that was proven when we played in [the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament],” Smalls said. “That was something we wanted to embrace heading into this tournament that our defense would get us going instead of our offense.”