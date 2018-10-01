



HARRISONBURG — Develle Phillips is well aware of the challenge ahead.

The expectations are greater for James Madison with four starters returning from a team that went 10-22, but finished the regular season reasonably strong with 12 conference losses coming by an average of just six points. Several national outlets, including Street & Smith and College Basketball Today, have tabbed the Dukes as the potential breakout team in the Colonial Athletic Association.

But those high hopes are hinged largely to a trio of double-figure scorers in the backcourt — senior Stuckey Mosley and sophomores Matt Lewis and Darius Banks. Phillips knows that for JMU to succeed on that level, he has to increase his production without forcing it.

“Coaches just tell me if I rebound and run the floor the guards will find me,” Phillips said. “Obviously we have great guards. They tell me to just do my job, so personally, I feel like if I do my job I will do fine. But I think doing that can translate into a big year. I want to be able to take some of the pressure off Stuckey and Matt when it comes to scoring and I definitely got to bring some of that offensive production this year.”

Not that Phillips was bad last season, far from it. He shot 59.1 percent from the field, averaged 8.8 points, led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game, and blocked a team-high 38 shots in 32 games. But the former three-star recruit who played for DePaul and Odessa College before coming to JMU last season, expects more.

In turn, offseason workouts and early preseason practices have had an extra edge to them.

“We’ve been super competitive with each other all offseason. That’s really the nature of this team,” Phillips said. “Even in individual workouts and in the weight room we really go at each other. I’ve spent a lot of time working on face-up post moves and ways to get by bigger defenders.”

Phillips and his JMU frontcourt mates — sophomore forwards Dwight Wilson, Zach Jacobs and Greg Jones, along with freshman Devon Flowers will compete for minutes — will face stiff challenges night in and night out in the CAA. UNC Wilmington returns Devontae Cacok, the nation’s leading rebounder, who also averaged 17.7 points per game. William & Mary’s Nathan Knight, Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley, Elon’s Tyler Seibring and Delaware’s Eric Carter are just a few of the other big men returning after putting up big numbers a year ago.

“The amount of talent in this league, it’s torturous,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said.

For his part, Phillips scored in double figures 16 times in 2017-18, and had four double-doubles over a six game stretch before Christmas, but part of the offseason work has been about developing the stamina to keep that up into March.

Though he’s still listed at 6-9, 210 pounds, Phillips looked bigger than last season as practice began last week.

“Develle got into the weight room and put on some pounds,” Lewis said.

Now he’s eager to put it to use on the court.