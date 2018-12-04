HARRISONBURG — Jeff Bourne knew it was coming.

“When you’re at the FCS level and FBS institutions come calling,” the James Madison athletic director said, “especially when you have prominence and success, you’re going to have a tough time holding a good coach.”

Bourne and the Dukes have started their search for a new football coach, he said Monday during a news conference at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Earlier Monday, former JMU coach Mike Houston was officially announced to the same job at East Carolina. Houston led the school to its second national title in 2016 to highlight his three-year stint as head of the program.

The committee to find Houston’s replacement features Bourne, JMU senior vice president Charlie King and Dr. Roger Soenksen and those three will be assisted by Park Executive Search, a consultant.

Bourne said the three-man committee has made initial contact with candidates they would like to speak with. Sitting head coaches, coordinators and former members of Houston’s staff could all be in play, according to Bourne who didn’t identify or rule out any candidate.

“The lens is open,” Bourne said. “I don’t think you shut the lens on anybody.

“You look at the criteria you feel are important for you and you look individually at each one of those persons that tie back to that. That’s really the key.”

Until a permanent replacement is named, Bourne has tabbed Warren Belin to be interim coach of the Dukes and handle securing the 2019 recruiting class. Belin joined Houston’s staff before the 2018 season and coached inside linebackers. The early signing date is Dec. 19.

“James Madison is a great university with good people,” Belin said. “It’s a great administration that supports our student athletes. I think this is a great opportunity to be a part of James Madison. I think we have the ability to continue the tradition that Coach Houston and his staff has built.

“… I believe whoever Mr. Bourne and this administration hires as the next head football coach, that the standard is still going to be the standard of winning championships in the lives of these young men, on the field and in the classroom.”

Bourne’s top priority is to find a candidate that fits JMU from all aspects. He said he only learns that through the interview process and meeting with each candidate in person.

Bourne said school president Jonathan Alger will meet with the finalists for the job once the committee narrows down the list of candidates.

“It didn’t start out at maximum wins,” Bourne said. “It started out at what’s the philosophy of the coach? Do you care for the young men and grow them into leaders? How well do you fit the culture of this institution? If that focus is right, normally the other parts will follow.

“And I used the analogy of Mike earlier and that’s where that was so good and that’s what we’re looking for in our next candidates. Obviously, we expect to win championships – conference and national championships – and we know we can do it, but we’re looking for an individual that fits all those criteria.”

Before leaving Harrisonburg for Greenville, N.C., Houston said he just wants the next coach to be good to his former players.

“My biggest thing is I want the right person,” Houston said. “And I know that’s what Jeff, Charlie and President Alger want also.

“The right person because it is a great group of young men. Someone that will keep the right culture and push them to win at a high level. If it’s someone on my staff currently, then fine. If it’s someone out there in the college football world, that’s fine too.”

The new hire will be Madison’s fourth coach in seven seasons. Houston replaced Everett Withers, who took an FBS job at Texas State two years into his time at JMU. Mickey Matthews’ tenure in Harrisonburg ended in 2013.

But turnover is reality at a successful FCS program.

“If we have to go through this every few years, we’re willing to go through this,” Bourne said. “Because it’s telling us we’re doing the right things and that the program is in the right place. For all the negatives that come along with it, I’m willing to do it and I think it’s just a matter of finding an individual that can relate to the young people in our program and grow them as young men.”