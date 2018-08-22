HARRISONBURG — They don’t have their first offensive series scripted out or even settled on a starting quarterback to execute it yet, but James Madison coaches are initiating preparation for their season opener.

The Dukes kick off their year at N.C. State on Sept. 1.

“We’re still working on it,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said of his ideas for that opening drive.

For the first two weeks of August training camp, JMU focused on installing its own offense, defense and special teams. The first-team offense ran plays against the first-team defense daily to see the best competition possible and give coaches the most productive look while evaluating position battles.

On Monday and Tuesday, those projected starters drilled during team periods against a scout team mimicking the Wolfpack’s systems for the first time.

“We’ve just begun to start to concentrate on them,” Kirkpatrick said. “At this point, we’ve put in our whole offense for camp and you don’t ever take the whole package into any one game, so now we’ll start to narrow that down this weekend and then we’ll have a normal game week preparation.”

Both Kirkpatrick’s offense and defensive coordinator Bob Trott’s unit are likely to feature more than a few first-time starters — the defense alone will have seven.

Inside receiver Josh Sims and linebacker KeShaun Moore both redshirted last season during their first fall with the Dukes, but are now taking first-team snaps and forecasted to start when their respective units take the field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

And whether it’s Pitt transfer Ben DiNucci or junior Cole Johnson who earns the top quarterback job, it won’t be the familiar, and graduated, Bryan Schor calling signals behind the line of scrimmage.

“You always want a lot of starters back but that’s not what we have,” Trott said about the Dukes defense. “And it’s how the cycle of football goes. But they have been in the system so we’re way ahead there.

“And that learning curve has to speed up real fast and we try to put them in the right place, and we challenge the older guys to bring those younger guys along to get to where we want to be with where our standard is. That’s the tough part — to get to be us as soon as we can. The communication was better [Tuesday], but we’ve still got to make sure we’ve got the right fits to stop a good football team.”

Trott said the way JMU practices should have those first-time starters capable to handle the hostile crowd in Raleigh, N.C.

“We’re going to play in front of about 57,000 people and we usually handle that pretty well,” he said. “The focus has just got to be to worry about your job. You can’t get involved in everything else.

“It’s a great football atmosphere, but as our guys have learned, you’ve just got focus on the job.”

At least Trott has a good idea of what he’s readying his players for.

N.C. State returns quarterback Ryan Finley and three of his top four receivers from 2017. Finley’s 3,518 passing yards last season was the 19th most among all FBS quarterbacks and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On the other hand, Kirkpatrick said he’s not sure how drastically different N.C. State’s defense will look from last season.

Former Wolfpack defensive linemen Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill, Justin Jones and Kentavius Street were all selected within the first four rounds of this past April’s NFL Draft. Chubb went fifth overall to the Denver Broncos.

“The thing is they were about two-deep at every position,” Kirkpatrick said. “They really rolled them in there and kept them fresh, so they’re not going to back up very much. The guys that would’ve started, would’ve started almost anywhere else. They were that good on defense.

“If you’re playing behind Chubb, that doesn’t mean you’re not great. That might just mean he was the best player in the country, so there is film of the other guys playing. We’ve been able to go back, get that film and watch those players.”

Kirkpatrick said the staff picked the brain of offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, who worked at N.C. State as a defensive analyst last season, but added that Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable know exactly what Shankweiler knows about their team.

Shankweiler was responsible for studying an opposing offense each week and helping N.C. State’s defense prepare through an offensive coordinator’s point of view.

“Coach Huxtable has been coaching ball forever,” Kirkpatrick said. “And he’s been there a while, so he won’t change what he believes in and there will be some different personnel. Maybe what Chubb did well, the new [defensive end] does something else well and so they’ll do that and it’ll be in their package.

“The first game is always just a nerve-racking deal for me because everybody has had all offseason and all summer to make some changes.”