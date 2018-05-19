HARRISONBURG – All year, James Madison has relied on its defense in critical moments.



So it made sense that in the Dukes’ biggest game of the season, it was the defense that led the charge.

From the moment senior Rebecca Tooker drew a charging call on Florida’s first offensive possession, the JMU defense was in control of the game. It suffocated the Gators attack by limiting space in the danger areas and kept the shots manageable for goalkeeper Molly Dougherty to handle.

The defense did its job long enough for the Dukes’ potent offense to get going, setting the table for third-seeded JMU’s 11-8 win over No. 6 Florida in the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at Sentara Park.

“They understand how to move, to slide to cutters or to slide to the ball, but you have them sharing space and them working together and that’s a tough situation for an offense to go against,” 12th-year JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “[Florida] is a great 1v1 team and they didn’t get 1v1s today. A lot of times when they were making the passes inside, we were just inside enough to pick it off or force them to go back out with the ball.”

Coming off her worst statistical game of her young career, Dougherty, a redshirt freshman, looked sharp early against the Gators. She kicked out the first shot she faced and then denied the Gators two great chances off free-position shots in the middle of the first half.

Klaes-Bawcombe said Dougherty’s strength is being to see and stop shots from further out, which also happened to be the areas of the field Florida liked to shoot from. She said she had a feeling the Arlington native would have a bounce-back game, but said those early saves – six total in the first half – helped give her the confidence boost.

“She got a couple of quick early saves and I think that’s big for a young player in this game,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “As much as we try to train that it’s not about you, you still want to be there for your team in key moments and I think that just built her confidence.”

Dougherty finished the day with nine saves, but her positioning also did not give Florida (17-4) much net to shoot at, forcing several shots to go harmlessly wide or over the goal. Those stops and missed shots set the stage for the Dukes (20-1) to push the tempo.

“It sets the stage for our transition game and getting the ball down into the attacking end,” Dougherty said. “[It’s] starting that quick transition from D to offense and really getting our game going.”

It was that faster pace that eventually broke the seal behind Haley Hicklen, Florida’s junior goalkeeper. Freshman midfielder Charlotte Haggerty put JMU on the board with 11:56 left in the first half to kickstart a 4-1 run that gave the Dukes a 4-3 halftime advantage.

Noticeably absent for most of the half was senior attacker Kristen Gaudian, who said she struggled with the aggressively-physical nature of Florida’s defense. The Gators committed 20 fouls in the first half, oftentimes chopping up the rhythm of the Dukes’ attack with those slashes.

“I wasn’t mentally prepared for it then I kind of brushed it all off and things started opening up,” said Gaudian, who scored two of her three goals during the 7-1 second-half run that gave the Dukes the lead for good. “I kind of found my confidence and I started playing better.”

While Florida had some foul issues, JMU’s defense was able to limit chances by toeing the line between physicality and fouling. The Dukes committed just 10 first-half fouls, finding ways to knock the ball out of the Gators’ sticks without drawing the ire of the officials. When the ball was on the ground, JMU found ways to outhustle Florida for possession, holding a 21-13 advantage in that area.

Junior defender Caroline Sdanowich, who led the way with five ground balls, said the Dukes put an emphasis on keeping Florida off the 8-meter arc and making sure they had their sticks in the right place to disrupt the offensive flow.

“We knew that they were going to be a physical team and we talked about that in practice that if we were going to give them the 8 meters, they were going to finish,” Sdanowich said. “We knew we had to limit them, so we came down every time knowing we needed one more stop to get the ball back to the offense.”

The Dukes advanced to their first national semifinals since 2000, the only other time the program qualified for the Final Four. JMU will play North Carolina on Friday in Stony Brook, N.Y., in a rematch of the season opener, which the Dukes won 14-13 in overtime.