DukesofJMU - Dukes Are The New No. 1 In Poll

James Madison is No. 1 again.

The Dukes returned to the top spot in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll on Monday, earning 34 of 40 first-place votes and 992 total points.

JMU most recently held the top spot in the poll prior to the 2017 FCS national championship game.

The Dukes spent that entire regular season at No. 1 after winning the FCS crown the year before and ripping off 26 consecutive wins before losing to North Dakota State on Jan. 8, 2018, in the championship bout.

It was the Bison’s loss to Southern Illinois this past Saturday that created the opening for JMU to climb to No. 1.

North Dakota State, winners of three straight FCS titles – beating the Dukes for two of them – had held the top position ever since after the ‘17 title game and captured 39 straight victories ahead of the setback to the Salukis.

Southern Illinois catapulted all way up to No. 11 this week.

Behind JMU, No. 2 Weber State, No. 3 Northern Iowa, No. 4 North Dakota and No. 5 Villanova round out the top five. North Dakota State fell to No. 6.

Three other programs from the Colonial Athletic Association – No. 13 Albany, No. 14 New Hampshire and No. 25 Delaware – joined the Dukes and Wildcats in the Top 25.

JMU is scheduled to play on Saturday at Elon in the CAA opener for both teams.