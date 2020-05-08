Future non-conference schedules are beginning to fill up for James Madison football.

On Friday, the school officially announced FBS games at Louisville for 2022 and at North Carolina for 2024 as well as home contests with Morehead State (2021 and 2023), Campbell (2021) and Norfolk State (2022).

Two years ago, the Daily News-Record first reported the Dukes would travel to Louisville on Nov. 5, 2022 and that the game would net JMU a $600,000 payout – the largest ever guarantee for the Dukes from an FBS foe. This past year, JMU received $550,000 to open the 2019 campaign at West Virginia.

The contest with North Carolina was originally scheduled for 2025, but moved up a year when JMU added a 2025 game at Virginia Tech, according to JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner.

To visit Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech will pay JMU $500,000 – the same amount North Carolina will pay JMU for its Sept. 19 contest with the Dukes this coming season.

Last year, the DN-R reported JMU had future dates lined up with Morehead State and Norfolk State. JMU is 7-2 all-time against Morehead State and swept a home-and-home series from Norfolk State in 2017 and 2018 in the schools' only two previous meetings.

Here’s a look how JMU’s non-conference slate for coming years are shaping up:

2020: Sept. 12 vs. Chattanooga, Sept. 19 at North Carolina, Nov. 21 vs. Merrimack

2021: Sept. 4 vs. Morehead State, Sept. at Weber State, Nov. 6 vs. Campbell

2022: Sept. 3 vs. Weber State, vs. Norfolk State, Nov. 5 at Louisville

2023: Sept. 9 vs. Morehead State

2024: Sept. 14 vs. Monmouth, Sept. 21 at North Carolina

2025: Sept. 13 at Monmouth, Sept. 20 at Virginia Tech