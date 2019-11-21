The 2020 season will open like it hasn’t before for James Madison.

For the first time in school history, the Dukes will kick off a campaign with a Colonial Athletic Association contest when Delaware visits Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 5.

Delaware, Albany and Maine rotate onto JMU’s CAA slate as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Stony Brook come off the conference schedule.

In addition to hosting the Blue Hens, the Dukes will welcome William & Mary (Oct. 3), Maine (Oct. 31) and Elon (Nov. 7) in CAA action. JMU will travel to Albany (Sept. 26), Towson (Oct. 17), Villanova (Oct. 24) and Richmond (Nov. 14).

After the season-opener against Delaware, the Dukes wrap up their home-and-home non-conference series with Chattanooga the following week when the Mocs make the return trip to Harrisonburg on Sept. 12. This past September, JMU knocked off Chattanooga 37-14 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Also in non-league action, FBS North Carolina will pay JMU $500,000 for making the trip to Kenan Stadium on Sept. 21. The last non-conference game will also serve as the season finale when the Dukes host Merrimack College on Nov. 21.