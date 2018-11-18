HARRISONBURG – The stunned silence didn’t last for long.

James Madison coach Mike Houston didn’t let it.

“I’m good and pissed off like you are,” Houston told his players, halting the hush within a few seconds following his live interview with ESPNU.

The Dukes gathered as a team in the club level at Bridgeforth Stadium for the FCS playoff selection show on Sunday and left with a postseason task as difficult as they’ve had in Houston’s tenure. They must earn their way back to Frisco, Texas if they want to reach a third consecutive national championship game.

JMU, which finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association, will host Delaware in the opening round of the FCS postseason this Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

It’s the first time since 2014 that JMU isn’t a national seed and doesn’t have a first-round bye.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “But one thing I know about this team is we play best when we’re pissed off.

“We change our mindset and we get clicking on the field, so it is what it is. I am surprised about it, but we have to play football on Saturday.”

Runs to the FCS title game in each of the past two years included a top-four seed for the program. Last year JMU was the top seed, had a first-round bye and hosted all the way through the semifinals before falling to North Dakota State in the championship contest. En route to winning a national championship in 2016, the Dukes were the No. 4 seed and hosted through the quarterfinals before a semifinal win at North Dakota State to reach the title game.

But in both of those seasons, JMU was perfect against FCS competition. This year’s team wasn’t – losing at sub-.500 New Hampshire earlier this month and giving away a fourth-quarter lead to Elon in October.

“We don’t get to go home for Thanksgiving, we don’t get the bye week, but so what?” junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway said. “We’ve just got to go and prepare this week like it’s any other game week knowing that it’s higher stakes now, and if you’re done, you don’t get another chance to play again.

“It’s one of those situations that we put ourselves in. We didn’t win the games that we could’ve won through the duration of the regular season, so we just got to know to put our mind on the next game.”

Should the Dukes knock off fellow CAA member Delaware, their playoff path would continue with a trip to No. 8-seed Colgate on Dec. 1 in the second round. The Raiders (9-1) won the Patriot League outright and were undefeated against FCS teams this season.

Other potential opponents JMU could face include top-seeded North Dakota State (11-0) in the quarterfinals, and No. 4-seed Kennesaw State (10-1) in the semifinals.

“Definitely some familiar opponents,” Sharp said. “With playing in the FargoDome a couple of years ago, and playing against Colgate my freshman year and getting knocked out by them, it’s definitely some fuel and some extra motivation to get back.”

The remaining national seeds are No. 2 Weber State (9-2), No. 3 Eastern Washington (9-2), No. 5 South Dakota State (8-2), No. 6 UC Davis (9-2) and No. 7 Maine (8-3).

“It’s a privilege to be in the tournament,” Houston said. “There’s 100-some-odd teams that aren’t in the tournament, so to be one of the best 24 teams in the country, that’s certainly the goal every year to make the NCAA tournament.

“Do I think our résumé is strong enough to have a bye this week? Absolutely, there’s no doubt about it, and I think some of the reasoning I heard from the broadcast a while ago was obviously skewed. Maybe [the selection committee] didn’t have the information in front of them, I don’t know, but whatever it is, we were the ones who lost two games in the CAA.”

Since falling at New Hampshire, Houston and company have bounced back to win two straight with victories against Rhode Island and at Towson.

“It’s not where anyone, I think, in the entire nation expected us to be seeded,” Houston said. “But that is where the selection committee felt like where we deserved to be, so we’re excited about the matchup this coming weekend against Delaware.”