They’ve scored 30 points or more nine times this season, including in the divisional playoff and conference championship to advance to Super Bowl LIV.

“It’s definitely just as fun playing in the offense as it is watching it,” Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Marshall, a James Madison product, said.

The Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Though Marshall said he isn’t making the trip to South Florida, he will be rooting on his Chiefs from Atlanta, where he’s currently working out in preparation for next season.

Marshall made Kansas City’s 90-man roster during a tryout at the club’s rookie minicamp this past spring, stayed on with the team through training camp before being moved to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. In mid-October, Marshall was released by the franchise, only to inevitably have Kansas City sign him again early last month to a future contract.

He said one of reasons he initially agreed to tryout with the Chiefs was because of how he thought he could fit in Kansas City.

“In all honesty, I was just looking for the best spot,” Marshall said.

Former JMU running backs coach De’Rail Sims said throughout Marshall’s senior season and afterward during the months and weeks leading into the NFL Draft, the two discussed the opportunities Marshall would have in the NFL.

Sims said when the former Dukes coaching staff landed Marshall as a transfer from Georgia Tech in December of 2016, they believed he’d have a good shot at getting to the NFL given his pedigree and skill level.

Marshall’s dad, Warren Marshall, is a JMU Hall of Famer and had a stint with the Denver Broncos, and Marcus’ brother, Keith Marshall, played at Georgia ahead of a two-year stay with the Washington Redskins.

“It was all about a fit with Marcus,” Sims, now in the same role at East Carolina, said, “and the certain teams that fit his running style and the things he’d be able to do offensively. And I thought the Chiefs were the perfect match because they were very similar offensively to what we did at JMU.

“Then once he got into minicamp and training camp, he said, ‘Coach, it’s the same things y’all taught me.’ … So he kind of had a leg up a little bit and got adjusted quickly in terms of the speed of the NFL, because naturally he was always gifted. Once he got in there and got his opportunity to shine, he made the most of it and I think that’s why they brought him back there on that future contract.”

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back played in three preseason games for Kansas City, tallying 80 yards on 17 carries and five catches for 25 yards to prove he deserved the chance to stick around on the practice squad.

He said on the practice squad, in addition to learning the Chiefs’ system, he served as the scout team running back and played the role of opposing rushers like Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram to give the Kansas City defense a great look at what they could see in the game.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for guys to make big plays,” Marshall said about the Chiefs’ offense. “The running backs get involved heavily in the passing game and run the ball when need be. So I think it’s an exciting offense to play in, and I just got to learn so much because of how versatile it is.”