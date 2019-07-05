HARRISONBURG — Late Friday, former Virginia Military Institute wide receiver Kris Thornton announced via Twitter he will transfer to James Madison.

A source close to the program also confirmed Thornton will join the Dukes.

Thornton made 87 catches for 1,003 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore with the Keydets this past fall. He tallied six 100-yard receiving performances and had a season-high two receiving touchdowns to go along with 11 catches for 146 yards against The Citadel. Thornton also registered a season-long 67-yard touchdown grab in VMI's loss to FBS Old Dominion.

The Osbourn High School product was second in the Southern Conference for receptions per game (7.9 catches) last year.

He has three years of eligibility remaining, but must sit out this coming season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Thornton is the third transfer receiver JMU has added this offseason, but both former Penn State receiver Brandon Polk and former West Virginia receiver Dillon Spalding are immediately eligible.