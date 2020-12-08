DukesofJMU - Dukes Add Three Future Non-Conference Games

Two opponents James Madison has never played before are scheduled to visit Bridgeforth Stadium in the coming years.

On Tuesday, the Dukes announced future non-conference home games against fellow FCS opponents Presbyterian, Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T. JMU has no history with Presbyterian or North Carolina A&T.

And the Aggies, who are slated to trek to Harrisonburg on Sept. 6, 2025, are the headliner of that bunch. They’ve put together eight straight winning seasons dating back to 2011 and captured five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles since then. North Carolina A&T has either played in the Celebration Bowl or the FCS playoffs in each of the last five years. But the program is preparing to transition, having announced earlier this year it’ll move from the MEAC to the Big South Conference this summer.

To kick off the 2025 season, JMU opens against Norfolk State on Aug. 30. The Dukes are 2-0 all-time against the in-state Spartans, a MEAC member, and are also tabbed to host them in 2022.

The contests against North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State round out JMU’s 2025 non-conference schedule with other dates previously set at Monmouth (Sept. 13) and at FBS Virginia Tech (Sept. 20).

Presbyterian College plays at JMU on Sept. 7, 2024, and the Blue Hose are also in the process of changing leagues. Presbyterian is a former member of the Big South Conference and is currently an FCS Independent. But by the 2021 fall season, the school will reside in the non-scholarship Pioneer League.

In 2024, JMU plays the front end of its home-and-home with Monmouth (Sept. 14) in Harrisonburg and goes to FBS North Carolina (Sept. 21).

As future schedules stand currently, the Dukes need more non-conference games in 2023 considering there’s only a home meeting against Morehead State on the docket for Sept. 9. Non-conference schedules for the spring 2021 season, fall 2021 campaign and 2022 season are filled.

JMU has won 29 straight games against FCS non-conference competition in regular-season play dating back to 2006.