A mid-game swap of jersey numbers isn’t common.

But Patriot High School’s Tyler Negron, who announced his commitment to James Madison last Friday, has done it during his prep career.

“It is an odd combo,” Negron said with a bit of a chuckle. “But it depends on what we need during that week.”

Negron said he expects to play defensive line for the Dukes, but plays offensive guard, tight end and defensive end for Patriot.

The combination of guard and tight end lends itself to some logistical difficulties since offensive linemen typically wear numbers between 50 and 79 while tight ends wear anything but.

“So my junior season I actually had to do that,” Negron said. “I switched from 81 because we were struggling to pass block, so my coach threw me in 51 and that’s what I’ve stuck with for most of this year.”

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder doesn’t know whether he’ll play defensive tackle or defensive end at JMU, but believes his versatility should benefit him once he gets to Harrisonburg.

Negron is the ninth commitment in the Dukes’ 2020 recruiting class, and in the group he’s the fourth prospect to pledge from Virginia and the third defensive lineman.