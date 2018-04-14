HARRISONBURG — Carson Todd has already made several trips to Harrisonburg, and he’ll be back again today for James Madison’s spring game.

The North Surry High School (Mount Airy, N.C.) long snapper accepted his preferred walk-on offer from the Dukes last month.

“I was waiting on my admission to JMU and then once I got accepted, it was a must,” Todd said by phone this week. “[Special teams coordinator Roy] Tesh called me right before I was going into work and, shucks man, that was the fastest I ever moved at work. I was excited.”

Before Todd agreed he’d come to JMU, he had other preferred walk-on offers at Gardner-Webb and Southern University. He also had opportunities to play at six junior colleges, including Lackawanna College — the same school that produced former Dukes Bryan Schor and Martez Stone.

Todd said he took visits to Clemson and South Carolina during the recruiting process, too.

Brett Siegel, the long snapper for field goals last season, graduated.

Todd said when he was in town for a practice earlier this month that Tesh explained how he’d fit in with the Dukes once he arrives on campus for school in August.

“I watched how [Tesh] does things with the first team, second team and how at the end of practice they do the field goals,” Todd said. “And after the practice, I asked him who was doing the long snapping for field goals right now since Brett had graduated.”

This spring, sophomore Daniel Caracciolo has handled those duties in addition to maintaining the long snapping role for punts.

“And [Tesh] said once you get up here, you’ll start with field goals,” Todd said. “Then to just keep working hard, so hopefully when I get there, that’s where I’ll get to be.

“Hopefully I’ll get a few punt reps, but it’ll be mostly working on field goals and PAT for when we score.”

Todd said he’s gotten to meet Caracciolo as well as current special teamers sophomore punter Harry O’Kelly, senior kicker Tyler Gray and sophomore kicker Ethan Ratke. He said he’s also been in touch through social media with kicker signee Camden Wise (Blacksburg).

JMU’s list of preferred walk-ons commitments for 2018 includes Todd, Spotswood defensive end Drake Tomasi and Sickles (Tampa, Fla.) quarterback Jake O’Donnell among others to add to the 16-man 2018 signing class the program finalized in February.