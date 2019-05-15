HARRISONBURG – Former Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk is transferring to James Madison, a source confirmed Wednesday.

Polk announced his decision to transfer via Twitter earlier in the day.

Over four seasons at Penn State, Polk recorded 27 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 18 rushing attempts for 159 yards and a score. This past season, he had touchdown grabs at Pitt and against Kent State. The catch against the Golden Flashes was a career-long 41-yard scoring catch.

He also had 304 kick-return yards during his time with the Nittany Lions.

A former three-star prospect and top-ranked receiver in the state of Virginia by Rivals.com, Polk was a standout at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn when he was named the All-Loudoun Athlete of the Year in 2014.

Polk, a 5-foot-9, 179-pounder, will be immediately eligible at Madison with one season of eligibility left to play.

Though Polk is the first transfer player first-year coach Curt Cignetti has taken since arriving in Harrisonburg this past December, it’s the third straight offseason JMU has landed a transfer from a Big Ten program. Former Ohio State defensive back Wayne Davis joined the Dukes last year and former Rutgers defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter did so the year before.