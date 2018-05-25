STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Haley Warden scored five goals and won 10 draws to lead James Madison to a 15-11 win over North Carolina in the national semifinals Friday at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, N.Y.

Warden scored four of her goals in the first half as the third-seeded Dukes (21-1) jumped out to an 8-4 lead at halftime. The senior midfielder added her fifth early in the second half before turning her attention to the draw, which she dominated in the second half to help the Dukes finish with a 15-14 edge.

JMU scored the first three goals of the game and never surrendered the lead, which was cut to one goal twice in the first half. But the Dukes responded to each Tar Heels run with one of their own, scoring the final three goals of the first half to take a halftime lead.

Senior Kristen Gaudian was held scoreless in the first half as Kayla Wood shadowed her. But when the second-seeded Tar Heels (17-4) were forced to abandon that plan, Gaudian struck three times in the second half, firing home a pair of 8-meter chances and dodging defenders to muscle her way to the goal for a third.



JMU will await the winner of the second semifinal between No. 4 Boston College and No. 1 Maryland in Sunday's championship game at noon.