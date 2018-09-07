SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Even at 86 years old, Charles “Lefty” Driesell can still captivate an audience.

In a room full of some of basketball’s greatest names of the past 25 years, Driesell was at ease while cracking one-liners with a side of self-deprecating humor. The smile on his face rarely left once the former James Madison coach slipped on his new orange jacket Thursday as a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2018 class.

The only coach in this year’s class — a fact Driesell proudly pointed out on several occasions — he displayed the wit and charm that endeared him to many over the course of a 43-year career in college coaching. But that competitive streak that made him the fourth-winningest coach in Division I history still showed up, too.

“When you get in as a coach, it’s because of how many games you won,” Driesell said Thursday after receiving his jacket. “You’re not going to get in here by losing games, so I was very fortunate to have good players that played together and worked hard.

“It’s a great honor for me, but I’m more proud of it because all the players whoever played for me can say my coach is in the Hall of Fame, and they know I didn’t get here for losing games.”

Driesell had to wait a long time to be publicly feted for his successes on the hardwood. He was a finalist for induction four times, including 2016 and 2017, and was bypassed for the honor. Many who supported his candidacy feared the call would never come for the creator of Midnight Madness.

That negativity was washed away in March when the class was announced, and Driesell has taken a lighter attitude on his long wait. He called it God’s plan on several occasions and even cracked a joke about needing to wait until 2018 so that the younger generation would be introduced to him and his successes.

His legacy, though, won’t soon be forgotten thanks to the numerous members of his coaching tree. Driesell had three disciples who went on to coach at JMU in some capacity: Sherman Dillard, an assistant at Maryland under Driesell who ended up replacing him at JMU; Kenny Brooks, who played for the Dukes under Driesell and then was his assistant and eventually took over the women’s basketball program; and Louis Rowe, who is entering his third year as Dukes coach and played two years under Driesell at JMU.

“That’s a pretty good record right there to produce two head coaches in Division I basketball,” Driesell quipped about Brooks and Rowe.

After a pedestrian 16-14 season in his first season with the Dukes, Driesell coached JMU to five straight seasons in which the Dukes at least tied for a share of the Colonial Athletic Assocition crown. Madison went to the NIT in those first four seasons before finally winning the CAA Tournament in 1994 and earning the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years.

Driesell held a 159-111 record in nine seasons at JMU, eight of which were winning seasons, before being let go in 1997.

On a day of celebration, Driesell was a bit reflective as well about his coaching career. He said one of his proudest moments was recruiting Charlie Scott — who is also a member of the 2018 class — to Davidson as the first black basketball player in the South before Dean Smith lured Scott to North Carolina.

Driesell also showed a tinge of regret for his tough coaching style that put a lot of strain on his players.

“Playing for me wasn’t easy,” Driesell said. “I probably worked my teams too hard, truthfully, looking back on it because I didn’t play substitutes too much. I always wanted to feel like my teams were in better shape than whoever we were playing, so we worked awfully hard.”

No matter his coaching style, Driesell was victorious wherever he went and turned around programs in the process. He remains the only coach to take four different schools to the NCAA Tournament and won 20 games in 22 different seasons.

The secret to his success came from growing up in Norfolk where he would wander into the Granby High School gym almost every day as a 9-year-old. Eventually he became a three-sport manager for Granby and then starred at the school before going on to play basketball at Duke.

Driesell made his formula sound simple, of course.

“I knew how to coach,” Driesell said. “I learned how to teach the fundamentals because I knew the fundamentals from starting to play basketball from nine years old. I knew how to coach, I knew how to motivate kids and I knew how to coach basketball. That’s the reason I won I think.”