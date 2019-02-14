HARRISONBURG — James Madison enters the final three weeks of the regular season with six games left to try to salvage what’s thus far been a disappointing third year for Dukes coach Louis Rowe.

JMU (10-15, 3-9 Colonial Athletic Association) has stressed all season the importance of putting together a complete 40-minute game, but it’s something the young Dukes, who start three sophomores and a freshman, haven’t been able to consistently do.

“The reason our offense fluctuates up and down and the reason we have trouble getting stops, especially in the second half of games, is probably the same reason,” Rowe said. “We’ve got a few guys with a lot of heavy lifting.”

Senior Stuckey Mosley, along with sophomores Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, are all averaging more than 32 minutes per game and are the only three Dukes averaging double figures in scoring.

As it tries to find more consistent help outside those three, Madison has lost five CAA games in which it has led by at least eight points. That includes the first meeting of the season with Drexel, who visits the Convocation Center for today’s rematch. While folks who follow JMU are quick to point out the Dukes issues, Dragons coach Zach Spiker said they aren’t alone.

“I don’t think that’s a James Madison issue,” Spiker said. “I think that’s the state of college basketball in how the game is played and how the game is officiated. The type of skill sets, a lot of guys can shoot the 3. You look at a lot of leagues and a lot of places and big comebacks have taken place just in our conference alone.”

One of those big comebacks came when JMU visited Drexel. The Dukes raced out to an early 18-point lead, but trailed by two at halftime before suffering a 73-68 loss. Madison entered that game somewhat shorthanded with big man Dwight Wilson coming off a foot injury that limited him to two points and three rebounds in just nine minutes.

The guard-oriented Dragons (12-14, 6-7) have some concerns about handling Wilson, who is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, along with senior Develle Phillips in the paint.

“When they weren’t 100-percent, they were up 22-4 on us,” Spiker said. “Obviously, if everybody is 100-percent that’s a great concern to us because of the level of talent they have. Phillips has an array of moves and if he’s anywhere close to the basket, he’s just going to dunk on you. He doesn’t finesse it. When you look at Wilson, to really appreciate his progress and where he is, you have to see where he was last year. He might be the most improved big man in our league.”

But JMU has to deal with a Dragons team that is second in the CAA in scoring at 77.2 points per game and has five players averaging double figures. They are led by senior guard Troy Harper who is putting up 16.1 points a night.

After letting Towson’s Brian Fobbs go off for 29 points Saturday, the Dukes are concerned about controlling Harper.

“Fobbs got going from 3,” Rowe said. “Troy Harper is a player, gets to the rim and gets to the lane. He does a lot of work at the foul line and keeps a lot of pressure on the defense.”