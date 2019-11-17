A collision like that is hard to forget.

The decision James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci made to lower his helmet and wallop Richmond cornerback Daniel Jones en route to the end zone on a 10-yard run resulted in the kind of play that lives on.

“I saw [Jones] standing on about the 3-yard line,” DiNucci said after JMU’s 48-6 romp of Richmond on Saturday. “And it was either try to jump him or run him over, and I don’t think I can jump very high, so I was left with one opportunity and it was to try to run him over. Luckily, it worked out.”

As long as the Dukes and Spiders meet, the clip of DiNucci deliberately barreling over Jones will be part of any reel spotlighting the rivalry. And in the context of this season, it’s an iconic imprint for the quarterback putting together a worthy résumé for Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year.

Only JMU coach Curt Cignetti had hesitation seeing DiNucci put himself at risk.

DiNucci’s teammates loved it. Offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, tight end Dylan Stapleton and wide receiver Riley Stapleton were the first to greet the quarterback, who looked more like a fullback to finish the run, and celebrate with thumps to his chest and slaps on his helmet.

“I just shook my head and hoped he didn’t have a concussion,” Cignetti said. “… But he scored and had a lot of fun.”

The rushing touchdown was the fourth DiNucci was responsible for during the Dukes’ win. He completed 84 percent of his throws for 179 yards and three touchdowns to help JMU build its lead against the Spiders.

“His first year, I thought he was really good,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said about DiNucci. “I know a lot of people complain about him, and now I’m sure they’re not this year because he’s playing tremendously. He’s playing like an all-conference quarterback. Tremendous player, can run and throws a great ball.”

And through the air, the former Pittsburgh transfer, DiNucci, intelligently did Saturday what’s he’s done all year. He relied on his top two receivers, Riley Stapleton and Brandon Polk, to his advantage.

DiNucci’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Polk to open the scoring was the longest pass he’s thrown in his career. And his two touchdown tosses to Stapleton were put where defenders couldn’t interfere.

“Riley is a huge target overall at 6-foot-5, 220 [pounds],” DiNucci said. “And I don’t know many other teams that have a target like that, so anytime we get in the red zone, he’s really valuable. It’s easy. I just got to put it up and he makes a play.

“And Brandon, I don’t know if any team has anyone that’s as fast as him, so it seems like every game we’re hitting a deep shot to him and it’s a credit to him.”

Huesman said DiNucci’s heave to Polk is the type of throw DiNucci makes to standout from other quarterbacks.

“He threw that thing into the wind probably 60 yards,” Huesman said. “So DiNucci has an unbelievable arm and just is a really good player.”

Polk said: “Ben has a great arm.”

With Saturday’s performance, DiNucci pushed his completion rate for the year up to 69 percent while he’s tallied 2,423 passing yards. He has 344 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns compared to only four interceptions, which measures comparably to other Offensive Player of the Year candidates in the league.

Towson quarterback Tom Flacco, Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler and Maine wide receiver Earnest Edwards are all in the mix alongside DiNucci.

Flacco, the reining CAA Offensive Player of the Year, has completed 60 percent of his throws for 2,617 yards to go along with 22 total touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. Undercuffler has a 57 percent completion rate, 2,783 passing yards and 32 passes for touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Though the award has gone to a quarterback in each of the last five years, DiNucci’s stiffest competition could be Edwards, who has amassed 1,037 receiving yards, 10 catches for scores and also thrown for four touchdowns.

But those three won’t have an outright CAA title to their name like DiNucci does.

And some of the plays DiNucci made against the Spiders are the same ones that make it so tough on his opponents each week.

“He’s certainly shifty,” Richmond defensive end Kobie Turner said. “I remember last year at home there were two plays where I had him in the backfield and he eluded me to get away. Those were two sacks I left on the table and I left one on the table [Saturday].

“So it really just takes a relentless effort from the defensive front [to stop DiNucci] because if one of us misses him then somebody else has to come and pick him up. But he’s very talented. He can throw the ball very well, can move very well and he’s super elusive.”